ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Knicks brought back their star point guard from a surprise benching and now he's on fire

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkUVA_0dXlARpj00
Kemba Walker has been on fire since returning to the Knicks rotation. Adam Hunger/AP Images
  • The Knicks benched Kemba Walker after just 18 games because of a slow start.
  • Because of injuries and COVID cases, Walker has returned to the Knicks lineup and thrived.
  • Walker's aggressiveness has given glimpses of the player the Knicks hoped for when they signed him.

Over the last four games, the New York Knicks have gotten a glimpse of the Kemba Walker they were hoping for.

The 31-year-old point guard was the Knicks biggest offseason acquisition, a four-time All-Star capable of initiating the offense and taking on a scoring load the team had been lacking.

But after an up-and-down first 18 games in which the Knicks routinely got clobbered with Walker on the floor, head coach Tom Thibodeau benched Walker. It was a stunning move considering the excitement over Walker's arrival, but one that also made sense, as the Knicks had been badly outscored when Walker played.

After nine games on the bench, however, the Knicks had to bring Walker back into the rotation because of injuries and COVID-19-related absences. Walker has since proven he deserves to stay in the rotation.

Over the last four games, Walker is averaging 26 points on 41% shooting, 39% from three, to go with 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game. His highlights include a 44-point explosion in a loss to the Washington Wizards and a triple-double in a Christmas win over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks.

Most importantly, over those four games, the Knicks are beating opponents by 12 points per 100 possessions with Walker on the court — a huge turnaround from earlier in the season.

Walker's rejuvenation earned him Player of the Week honors on Monday.

—NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2021

Walker handled his benching with grace, even calling it a "blessing."

"I'm over it," Walker told reporters, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "It don't matter anymore at this point. I just take it as a blessing. I think it was a blessing in disguise, to be honest.

"God just works in mysterious ways, man. He's blessed me, he's helped me stay humble, grounded, and he just got me through a tough situation. I just continued to work, and time goes on and guys go down, and I'm back."

Walker told reporters he sometimes worries about stepping on teammates' toes and can become hesitant as a result.

Since returning to the court, however, Walker has been aggressive off the dribble, playing with pace and giving the Knicks' offense the type of punch they imagined when landing him.

Walker's aggression on offense has also helped center Mitchell Robinson, opening up opportunities for more lobs at the rim.

Over the last four games, the combination of Walker and Robinson has been massively impactful — the duo have shared the court for 89 minutes and outscored opponents by 19 points per 100 possessions. The two players are a key part of what the Knicks want to do: get easy shots at the rim and protect it on the other end.

Thibodeau has also praised Walker's aggressiveness.

"He's being very aggressive, which is the way we want him to play. He's not deferring at all," Thibodeau told reporters, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

The Knicks went 2-7 in Walker's absence, which only helped his case to return to the lineup. That Walker has returned with such impact and helped New York go 2-2 in these four games (significant considering the Knicks went 8-15 after starting the season 5-1) only further supports the argument to keep Walker in the rotation.

The Knicks are finally seeing the player they thought they were landing in the offseason. If Walker can lead the Knicks back to .500, it will look like a steal for New York all over again.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Tom Thibodeau
New York Sports Nation

Do the Knicks have a guard issue?

Well, Kemba Walker continues to make people look like fools. Walker was given the opportunity to get some minutes due to a COVID outbreak among the team. Just like rookies Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride, Walker took his chance and ran away with it. In four starts since being forced...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks: It’s now or never to save their season

It’s difficult to gauge exactly what the New York Knicks are in the Eastern Conference. Though, if they’re going to strike back and get back into playoff contention, they’re going to need to take advantage of the next couple of weeks on their schedule. Over the course...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Guard#Covid#The New York Knicks#The Kemba Walker#The Washington Wizards#Espn
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant has hot take about Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has one big believer in the form of an NBA MVP. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted an interesting take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Brown on Sunday. Brown had an excellent outing in his first game back from suspension. He caught ten passes for 101 yards in a blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Insider

Insider

232K+
Followers
19K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy