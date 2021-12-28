The Knicks brought back their star point guard from a surprise benching and now he's on fire

Kemba Walker has been on fire since returning to the Knicks rotation. Adam Hunger/AP Images

Over the last four games, the New York Knicks have gotten a glimpse of the Kemba Walker they were hoping for.

The 31-year-old point guard was the Knicks biggest offseason acquisition, a four-time All-Star capable of initiating the offense and taking on a scoring load the team had been lacking.

But after an up-and-down first 18 games in which the Knicks routinely got clobbered with Walker on the floor, head coach Tom Thibodeau benched Walker. It was a stunning move considering the excitement over Walker's arrival, but one that also made sense, as the Knicks had been badly outscored when Walker played.

After nine games on the bench, however, the Knicks had to bring Walker back into the rotation because of injuries and COVID-19-related absences. Walker has since proven he deserves to stay in the rotation.

Over the last four games, Walker is averaging 26 points on 41% shooting, 39% from three, to go with 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game. His highlights include a 44-point explosion in a loss to the Washington Wizards and a triple-double in a Christmas win over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks.

Most importantly, over those four games, the Knicks are beating opponents by 12 points per 100 possessions with Walker on the court — a huge turnaround from earlier in the season.

Walker's rejuvenation earned him Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Walker handled his benching with grace, even calling it a "blessing."

"I'm over it," Walker told reporters, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "It don't matter anymore at this point. I just take it as a blessing. I think it was a blessing in disguise, to be honest.

"God just works in mysterious ways, man. He's blessed me, he's helped me stay humble, grounded, and he just got me through a tough situation. I just continued to work, and time goes on and guys go down, and I'm back."

Walker told reporters he sometimes worries about stepping on teammates' toes and can become hesitant as a result.

Since returning to the court, however, Walker has been aggressive off the dribble, playing with pace and giving the Knicks' offense the type of punch they imagined when landing him.

Walker's aggression on offense has also helped center Mitchell Robinson, opening up opportunities for more lobs at the rim.

Over the last four games, the combination of Walker and Robinson has been massively impactful — the duo have shared the court for 89 minutes and outscored opponents by 19 points per 100 possessions. The two players are a key part of what the Knicks want to do: get easy shots at the rim and protect it on the other end.

Thibodeau has also praised Walker's aggressiveness.

"He's being very aggressive, which is the way we want him to play. He's not deferring at all," Thibodeau told reporters, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.

The Knicks went 2-7 in Walker's absence, which only helped his case to return to the lineup. That Walker has returned with such impact and helped New York go 2-2 in these four games (significant considering the Knicks went 8-15 after starting the season 5-1) only further supports the argument to keep Walker in the rotation.

The Knicks are finally seeing the player they thought they were landing in the offseason. If Walker can lead the Knicks back to .500, it will look like a steal for New York all over again.