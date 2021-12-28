Deal on Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Practically Makes it the Same Price as an Echo Dot

We all know how some entry-level smart speakers are frequently discounted, like the Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot . They’re affordably priced for starters, so any additional discounts make them practically a must-buy. However, stepping up to something with more audio power means spending more. Fortunately, Amazon has its prized Echo smart speaker (4th Gen) discounted to $60 , which is technically down to the same price as its Echo Dot smart speaker.

Discounted down by 40%, you’ll be treated to a total saving of $40 buying the Amazon Echo (4th Gen). By comparison, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) normally retails $60. For audiophiles who are particular about their music sounds, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is a substantial step up over the Echo Dot because of its superb bass and clearer audio quality. While the Echo Dot is really meant for smaller spaces, the Echo can fill larger rooms with no problem with its impressive audio performance.

Knowing that you’ll be saving $60 in the process, this deal is pretty solid. The extra savings, of course, can be used to complement the Amazon Echo inside of your home. We have one ideal below that’s worth looking into.



Not only is it great for all your music listening, but did you know you can even leverage it as a modest surround sound system for your home theater? You’ll need a few more things in order to achieve this. However, you’ll be astounded by the experience. Here’s what you’ll need.

Amazon Echo Sub

To get heart-pounding bass that makes action sequences such as explosions epic, you’ll need to get the Amazon Echo Sub to supply it.



Two Amazon Echo Smart Speakers

Yes, you’ll need to buy two Amazon Echo speakers to achieve that 2.1 surround sound experience. With this deal going on right now, you’ll be saving considerably because it usually sells for $100 apiece. Therefore, $120 plus tax on two Amazon Echo speakers is a no-brainer.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The last piece to the surround sound experience is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which brings the experience together because not only does it allow you to watch all your favorite content, but it communicates with the Echo speakers and Echo Sub to get that 2.1 surround sound to your home theater.



