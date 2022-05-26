ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Features a Ton of Brands Up to 60% Off — Including Le Creuset, Nike, & More

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 5 days ago
Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s all take one community breather: the year is almost halfway over. We don’t have to buy a slew of gifts for everyone yet, so there’s still time to treat ourselves. No, it’s not selfish, it’s self-care, baby — and we’re taking advantage of all the spring and summer sales we can find, starting with Nordstrom . Luckily, the huge holidays aren’t near, but the deals keep on coming. But of course, you can also spot some gifts for friends’ birthdays or Father’s Day on June 19th with a portable grill.

From discounted candles to skincare sets, Nordstrom has us redefining the term “treat yourself” with its Half-Yearly Sale that’s up to 60 percent off. There are so many new markdowns to shop today, and we know they won’t last long. Even though Nordstrom’s major sale just started today, all the hot items are selling out extremely fast. So, don’t hesitate shopping for a second if you’ve been eyeing a present for yourself — and we know other customers definitely aren’t. Did you not get that athleisure piece you wanted at a previous sale? Or want to reward yourself for your new cooking skills with luxurious cookware ? Nordstrom’s sale has you covered with beauty to leggings. Check out some of our top picks from the hundreds of products on sale at Nordstrom now.

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven — $250, originally $380

Treat yourself to this gorgeous deep dutch oven from Le Creuset , with each color more unique than the last. Designed for various types of cooking, Le Creuset’s dutch ovens have quickly become a best-seller everywhere, and for good reason.

5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

$250, originally $380


NIKE Epic Luxe Dri-FIT Pocket Running Tights — $63.65, originally $95

Need some new fitness gear to keep your New Year’s resolutions going? Well, Nordstrom has plenty on sale. Snag some Nike leggings designed specifically to feel extra soft, snug, and dry — while still having pockets.

Epic Luxe Dri-FIT Pocket Running Tights

$63.65, originally $95


Atelier Cologne Mini Candle Trio — $49.97, originally $86

Candles never go out of style, and this lavish candle set might be the pinnacle of your collection. With warm orange and woodsy scents, this candle set will be perfect for any room in the house.

Mini Candle Trio

$49.47, originally $86


Hero Portable Charcoal Grill System — $74.97, originally $149.95

This portable charcoal grill is the perfect tool for summer barbeques anywhere, all while staying clean as heck. Designed to make grilling simple, this non-stick grill includes a bamboo cutting board, spatula, thermometer, and more. It’s 50 percent off, so take advantage of grabbing this grill ahead of Father’s Day.

Hero Portable Charcoal Grill System

$74.97, originally $149.95


Mario Cleanse & Hydrate Collection — $19, originally $28

Winter is officially over, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to this hydrating set from Mario Badescu . With five items included, you get an array of facial spray, creams, cleansers, and a hydrating gel serum.

Cleanse & Hydrate Collection

$19.60, originally $28


Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents :

