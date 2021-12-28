Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Features a Ton of Brands Up to 40% Off — Including Nike, UGG, & More

Let’s all take one community breather: The holidays are nearly over. We don’t have to buy a slew of gifts for everyone we know and can focus on ourselves again. No, it’s not selfish, it’s self-care, baby — and we’re taking advantage of all the end-of-year sales we can find, starting with Nordstrom .

As we said, the holidays are almost over but the sales keep on coming. From discounted candles to classic UGG boots, Nordstrom is having us redefine the term “treat yourself” with its Half-Yearly Sale . There are so many new markdowns to shop today, and we know they won’t last long.

Did you not get that athleisure piece you begged Mr. Claus for? Or want to reward yourself for surviving your in-laws with an end-of-the-year house present? Nordstrom’s sale has you covered with beauty to leggings. Check out some of our top picks from the hundreds of products on sale at Nordstrom now.

Leeway Home Set of 4 Signature All Purpose Drinking Glasses — $33.75, originally $45.00

Treat yourself to this gorgeous set of all-purpose glasses, each more unique than the last. Designed for any drink, these glasses have quickly become a best-seller in Nordstrom, and for good reason.

NIKE One Luxe Dri-FIT Rib Leggings — $57.00, originally $95.00

Need some new fitness gear for your New Year’s resolutions? Well, Nordstrom has plenty on sale. Snag some Nike leggings designed specifically to feel extra soft, snug, dry — while still having pockets.

kishmish Kashmiri Chai Candle — $18.00, originally $30.00

Candles never go out of style, and this lavish soy wax candle might be the pinnacle of your collection. With warm scents like nutmeg, ginger, and coconut, this candle will be perfect for any room in the house.

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot — $109.95, originally $150.00

This timeless UGG boot is the perfect tool for battling the cold weather breezes, all while staying stylish as heck. Designed to protect you from moisture, these boots are made of leather and shearling.

TOO FACED Christmas Around the World Makeup Set — $24.50, originally $49.00

Christmas is over, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to this holiday set from Too Faced. With three palettes and mascara, you get an array of eyeshadows, blush, and highlighters.

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents :