Pompano Beach – In a time when supply chain issues are resulting in price hikes and fewer products on the shelves, the Holy Grill’s biggest shortage is volunteers. “That’s the only thing that’s hard to find. We could use volunteers,” said Bob Reid, sexton and ministry director for Holy Grill and Holy Provisions, the feeding programs at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. “With this pandemic, I’ve lost a lot of volunteers [from 25 to 10] . . . The church was closed for almost a year and we lost parishioners.” He attributes some of the loss to the concern some people have about being in close contact with others during the ongoing pandemic.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO