SAD BUT FUNNY Kim Kardashian spoiling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is one of the funniest scandals the family has ever had Kardashian is officially ‘that person’

Kim Kardashian West forgot the world doesn’t revolve around her home in Hidden Hills and ruined the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home for some of her 273 million followers on Instagram. Considering the film already has over $1 billion in Global Box Office, a lot of people have already seen the movie, but many are still trying to stay safe from COVID-19 that don’t have the luxury of a home theater-like Kim. Plus, the internet doesn’t skip a beat when granted the opportunity to roast a Kardashian. Kim got special access to the flick to stream it in her home theater which adds an extra layer of hilarity because the studios have tried really hard to avoid spoilers. Before the movie came out they dedicated a whole post on Instagram encouraging viewers not to be “that person.” “NO SPOILERS. 🚫 Don’t be that person. If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments and start staying off social media today!” They wrote in the caption.

Kim realized her mistake and deleted the pictures but the damage was already done. “Kim Kardashian” is currently trending on Twitter with thousands of people laughing about the situation or crying about how she ruined the movie for them. “I’ve muted everything Spider-Man-related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f***ing spoiler on her ig” one sad user wrote. Someone even tagged Marvel and the Spider-Man Movie Twitter account, “Why did you allow Kim Kardashian to [screen] Spider-Man just to spoil it to everyone??? Isn’t there a publicist monitoring this? Some of us can’t go to the theater yet cause Covid numbers are high. Just ruined it for me!!!!!” They wrote.

Check out some of the best tweets about the situation and scroll down if you want to see what Kim posted.

WARNING SPOILERS BELOW:

There have been rumors floating around that all three of the Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Toby Maguire would have their moment in the film but the studio has done its best to keep the special moment a secret. All three of the actors denied the rumors and Holland, who is infamous for spilling secreted refuted and lied like the actor he is. This year in February he told Esquire that Garfield and Maguire would not be in the film “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making,” he said. And while it must have been a nostalgic feeling for those who saw the moment on the big screen without any spoilers, Kim shared two photos of all three of the Spider-Men mask-less not only coming face to face but embracing. Whatever even funnier is Spider-Man is repeatedly the same movie Kim watched with Pete Davidson in Staten Island, so it wasn’t even the first time she saw the reunion. What made her decide to post the spoilers is truly unfathomable.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!