Local state parks participate in First Day Hikes Jan. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Various state parks within the immediate area are offering First Day Hikes on Saturday, Jan. 1, on New Year’s Day in 2022.

At Lake Pueblo State Park, activities will start at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 1:00 p.m. There will be a three mile self-guided hike available on site, with parks pass required.

Mueller State Park will be hosting its First Day Hike event by offering two to four mile hikes. A forest bathing walk will begin at 12:00 p.m., with a parks pass required to participate.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park will be hosting its event with three different options of one, three and five mile hikes from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., no reservations required. A five mile guided adventure hike will be offered as well, with reservations required as only 20 spots are available. A free parks pass is required to participate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.