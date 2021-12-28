ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local state parks participate in First Day Hikes Jan. 1

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJCnR_0dXl94rF00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Various state parks within the immediate area are offering First Day Hikes on Saturday, Jan. 1, on New Year’s Day in 2022.

At Lake Pueblo State Park, activities will start at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 1:00 p.m. There will be a three mile self-guided hike available on site, with parks pass required.

Mueller State Park will be hosting its First Day Hike event by offering two to four mile hikes. A forest bathing walk will begin at 12:00 p.m., with a parks pass required to participate.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park will be hosting its event with three different options of one, three and five mile hikes from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., no reservations required. A five mile guided adventure hike will be offered as well, with reservations required as only 20 spots are available. A free parks pass is required to participate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Colorado Blackpackers

A Black-founded organization called Colorado Blackpackers is working to get everyone outdoors by both offering affordable outdoor experiences and gear and helping participants transform their interest in the outdoors into outdoor recreation jobs in the state.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: The Place

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. The Place provides the roofs, resources, and relationships that help youth exit homelessness. The nonprofit works with youth ages 15 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Pueblo State Park
KXRM

CDOT: Hwy US 50 towards Monarch has reopened following avalanche

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. – A long stretch of Westbound Highway U.S. 50, between County Roads 240 and 888, closed early Tuesday due to an avalanche, but reopened to traffic at about 8 a.m. The affected route is highly traveled by people in the Pikes Peak region heading out to Monarch Mountain and points west. Crews […]
MONARCH, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

CDOT to close Vail Pass Monday for avalanche mitigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced plans to close Vail Pass at 9 a.m. on Monday, December 27, in order to allow crews to perform winter maintanance operations – specifically avalanche mitigation. The closures will be enforced on eastbound I70 at exit 176 (Vail) and on westbound I70 at exit 195 (Leadville). […]
VAIL, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy