‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 18 hours ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home ” continues to swing past box office milestones.

The superhero sequel crossed the $500 million mark at the domestic marketplace on Tuesday. It’s unclear how far it managed to exceed that threshold, but it should easily become one of the 15 highest-grossing stateside releases in history, passing “Beauty and the Beast,” which netted $505 million during its run.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in $24.7 million on Monday from 4,336 locations, bringing its domestic total to $495.1 million. The 11-day gross is the third highest of all time, according to Sony, the studio behind the film. It’s also becomes the first Sony Pictures release to hit $500 million in North American ticket sales.

Globally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has made more than $1 billion , becoming the first Hollywood release during the pandemic to generate that kind of cash. “No Way Home” brings back several characters and villains from across the various franchises, uniting Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) in one narrative. Tom Holland , who is the third actor to assume the role of Spidey following Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, is back in wall-crawler form. Jon Watts, who helmed the two other Holland films, returns as director.

Universal and Illumination’s “Sing 2” continued to be some smart holiday counterprogramming, earning $7.8 million on Monday to bring its total to $47.1 million. But Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections” struggled to draw crowds, earning a paltry $1.7 million on Monday to push its total to $23 million. The film is also available on the studio’s streaming counterpart, HBO Max. Twentieth Century Studios’ “The King’s Man” also bombed, netting $1.4 million on Monday to bring its domestic total to an anemic $11 million.

