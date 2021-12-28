ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I feel sorrow." Tulsa police chief talks about teens killed recently

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 17 hours ago
Tulsa is reeling from the loss of two 13-year-old boys within days of each other, each gunned down.

One person is charged in the shooting death of a teen in west Tulsa on December 22nd. Court allege B.W.'s death was caused by a fight between his brother and another person. The suspected gunman fired seven shots and two hit the teen, killing him. The suspect, Christian Harrison, 19, is not in custody. This case is under federal jurisdiction because the suspect is a Native American.

Another 13-year-old shot and killed on December 27th around 4 a.m. Witnesses heard as many as 14 shots before police found the teen shot and killed near 61st and Peoria. Police are investigating and when 2 News checked in with them on Tuesday there were no new developments.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin posted about the teens' deaths on his Twitter profile, expressing sorrow and pleading for information.

61 homicides have been reported in Tulsa so far in 2021.

WATCH: TPD Chief Franklin talks about department goals for 2022.

TPD Chief Talks Goals, Challenges in 2022

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

