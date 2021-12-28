Erie County Health Department: "Omicron is now the dominant variant"

Related
You can now report at-home COVID results on ECDOH website
Tuesday night, the county published this form on their website. You input all your information and your test results.
Test-to-Stay to implement in school districts in Erie County
Erie County leaders have given local districts the green light to implement “Test-to-Stay” programs in schools.
Poloncarz, Mychajliw battle over pandemic overtime
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is responding to the latest claim made by outgoing-Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw regarding Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein’s pandemic overtime.
Gov. Kathy Hochul urges NYS parents to vaccinate their children
Oishei Children's Hospital said it currently (as of Dec. 27) has eight COVID-19 patients as of Monday and that number has remained steady, with no spikes. But, with children returning to school soon doctors said case rates could increase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hochul: NYS will continue "following the science" after CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation time
Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State will "keep following the data and science-based public health policies to protect New Yorkers" following the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday.
NY veterans now eligible for Excelsior Pass
The state of New York has opened up Excelsior Pass eligibility to veterans who've received their COVID-19 vaccinations in a Veterans Affairs facility.
The growth of the cannabis industry in 2022
It's been a dream to the back room of Bison Botanics with marijuana plants. Right now as licensed hemp manufacturers, they have their eyes on the effects of the new legislation in 2022.
West Seneca Highway Department combatting loss of equipment
Police and other officials continue to investigate the West Seneca Highway Department building fire that happened around 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Capt. James Unger, public information officer of West Seneca Police, says it took fire crews almost four hours to put out the fire on the 71-year-old building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statewide styrofoam ban goes into effect Jan. 1, WNY restaurants react
New York state is banning Styrofoam containers and packing peanuts effective January 1, 2022. Robert Quintana, who manages the Niagara Café on buffalo’s west side, said his restaurant is already feeling the cost difference.
At-home COVID test shortage hitting WNY stores amid rise of omicron
With COVID-19 spreading rapidly, more and more people are now turning to at-home tests before seeing loved ones. However, the supply in Western New York is nowhere near enough to meet demand.
Hochul signs legislation providing retroactive retirement benefits to Cariol Horne
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the signing of legislation that provides former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne retroactive retirement benefits.
Sen. Schumer calling on FEMA to deploy 200 mobile COVID-19 testing sites across New York State
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deploy 200 mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Northern Grain Elevator decision on hold
An attempt to save the Great Northern Grain Elevator, which received significant damage in the Dec. 11 windstorm, will continue to be heard in court next week. The parties are expected to be heard by State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo 9:30 a.m. Monday.
NYSED announces January 2022 Regents Exams canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
The New York State Education Department has announced the January 2022 High School Regents Examination Program has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECDOH to test for flu, RSV in COVID-19 PCR tests
The Erie County Department of Health says it will include testing for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in its COVID-19 PCR tests.
Statewide mental health organizations banding together to ask for support
$500 million in 2022 + a 5.4% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA):
NYS online COVID-19 testing portal will allow for tests to be sent to homes
The tests will be sent via overnight mail, you will swab yourself, put it back in the prepaid envelope and receive your results within 48 hours.
City of Tonawanda mourns loss of city councilmember
Tuesday, his seat was draped in black. On his desk was a pink bow around of vase of flowers, the volunteer firefighter always made sure to raise awareness about breast cancer.
Buffalo school students urged to bring home technology devices
All Buffalo Public School students and staffers have been asked to make sure they pack up their school technology items when they leave this week for Christmas break.
Covid-19 claims life of Tonawanda politician
A local politician has now died from COVID-19.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 1