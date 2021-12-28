ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs coach Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

By Veronica Beltran
 18 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-`19 and is isolating at his home, according to the team.

Arians, according to the team's website , tested positive Tuesday morning. As he isolates, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning but have only experienced mild symptoms to this point. Harold Goodwin will take over my duties during my absence. I have complete confidence in him and the rest of our coaching staff to prepare the team for this week's game against the Jets. I look forward to rejoining the team and being back in the facility as soon as I can test back in." — Bruce Arians

NFL
