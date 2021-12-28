ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Cornwall: Former Playboy Model Arrested After Slapping And Spitting

By David Laguerre
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia “Patty” Cornwall, a former NFL cheerleader turned realtor who appeared in Playboy...

