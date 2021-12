Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. Boris Johnson is due to be updated on the latest Covid data as he weighs up whether to impose additional measures in England before the new year. After two days without published figures, over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the prime minister will hear the impact of record infections on the NHS. Downing Street said no decisions have been taken on whether extra restrictions will be needed - but previously said it would not hesitate to act after Christmas if needed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO