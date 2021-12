Two incumbent Democrats who currently represent neighboring U.S. House districts will go head-to-head in the 2022 primary with the approval of new political maps in Michigan. U.S. Reps. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, and Haley Stevens, D-Rochester, announced their reelection campaigns shortly after Michigan’s independent redistricting commission approved new maps that will be used in the next decade of elections. The newly-drawn 11th District is considered a safe seat for Democrats set entirely within Oakland County, including communities of Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Pontiac and Farmington Hills.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO