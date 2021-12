Is FBI new tonight over on CBS? What about its two spin-offs in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International? Just as you would expect, there is a lot to talk through here!. The first order of business here, though, is getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no installment of any of these shows on the air tonight. As for the reason why, that has a thing or two to do with us still being right in the middle of the holiday season. CBS doesn’t want to lose any viewership this time of year and with that in mind, they are taking one more week off.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO