The new variant has sent U.S. infections soaring, but a smaller share than with delta are resulting in hospitalization. Healthy individuals who have been vaccinated, and especially those who have been boosted, appear unlikely to develop severe infections from the omicron variant that would land them in the hospital, say medical experts who have monitored the effects of the newest coronavirus variant since it was identified over four weeks ago.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO