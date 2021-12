Kirk Herbstreit has been high on Joe Burrow’s development in the NFL. But the former Heisman Trophy winner had easily the best game of his brief career on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals cruised to a 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 9-6 on the season. Burrow was electric, throwing for 525 yards, the 4th-highest single-game passing total in NFL history. He added 4 touchdowns as the AFC North-leading Bengals drew closer to clinching their 1st playoff appearance since 2015.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO