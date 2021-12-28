ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News police: Man robs Bayport Credit Union Tuesday afternoon

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 17 hours ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man after he robbed a Bayport Credit Union in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the bank around 1:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Marshall Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicated the man entered the bank, handed a note to a teller and took an undisclosed amount of cash. He then left the building on foot, police said.

Authorities said the suspect is a white male who’s about 6 feet tall and has gray hair. He was wearing a black hat, gray jacket, jeans and black shoes.

Police provided a photo of the suspect, which shows him carrying a brown paper bag and wearing a multi-colored face mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z14nn_0dXl4wX900
Suspect in Marshall Avenue bank robbery on Dc. 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Newport News police)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VSP: Pulaski County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence while on duty Friday night. According to officials, the sheriff’s office contacted Virginia State Police for assistance due to concerns about an on-duty deputy shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. […]
