ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Who is Rebel Wilson dating?

By Jude Ephson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRJcb_0dXl4pM400

REBEL Wilson has been making headlines following her weight loss journey.

However, her rumored relationship seems to have taken the spotlight.

Who is Rebel Wilson dating?

Australian actress and comedian, Rebel Wilson, is rumored to be dating tennis star, Matt Reid.

Shortly after Christmas 2021, rumors started circulating on social media about a potential affair between the two when they were spotted at a cafe in Sydney, Australia, having a lunch date on December 24, 2021.

Rumors claimed Rebel, 41, and Matt, 31, looked excited to be with each other as they were seen laughing throughout their lunch date.

Prior to their intimate meal, relationship speculation first arose when the pair attended the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in Sydney in early December 2021.

Who is Matt Reid?

Born on July 17, 1990, Matt Reid is an Australian-born tennis player who began playing professionally in 2007.

His highest ATP singles rank is 183, which he achieved in February 2014. However, he hit his highest doubles rank is world at number 60 in September 2017.

As of December 2021, he has an estimated net worth of about $2million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eELMa_0dXl4pM400
Rebel Wilson has successfully completed her weigh loss journey Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Why was Rebel Wilson in the news recently?

Aside from her rumored relationship with Matt Reid, Wilson has sparked chatter with her weight loss transformation.

In January 2020, Wilson announced that she was embarking on a weight loss journey, calling it a year of health.

She was able to achieve her goal in November 2020 by changing her exercise routine and switching to a healthier diet.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health," Wilson admitted in a December 2021 interview with the BBC.

"I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life."

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?'” Wilson recalled, adding, “Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Who is Trevor Noah dating?

SOUTH African comedian Trevor Noah has been in an on-and-off-again relationship with Minka Kelly since 2020. Now, many fans are wondering who Kelly is and what she does for a living. Who is Trevor Noah dating?. Trevor Noah is reportedly dating model Minka Kelly. Born June 24, 1980, Kelly, 41,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Stuns In Little Black Dress At AACTA Awards In Australia — Photos

The Aussie beauty dazzled in a little black zip-down dress on the red carpet of the event, which honors the best of Australian film and TV. Rebel Wilson, 41, looked confident as ever while strutting down the red carpet during the AACTA Awards on Dec. 8 in Sydney, Australia. The Bridesmaids funny-gal was radiant as she rocked a short, black Balmain dress which offered up a flirty look at her legs. Adding a metallic touch, a zipper framed with silver trim traveled down the center of the frock elegantly. Meanwhile, the star — who recently lost 77lbs after embarking on a “year of health” — accessorized with chandelier earrings and classic black pumps. Rebel went for full glamour with her hair and makeup, sporting breezing blonde waves and glowing skin.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

Rebel Wilson’s Outfit in Her New Instagram Is Getting a Lot of Attention

Rebel Wilson’s recent Instagram post is giving us holiday outfit inspiration. Recently, the actress posted a photo to Instagram of her classic all-black outfit while posing in front of a Christmas tree and decor. Rebel was surrounded by mint green and red-wrapped presents and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The actress wore sparkly black pants, a black sweater with a feather boa neckline and a classic pair of pumps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Date#Television#Art#Australian#Atp
enstarz.com

The Way Rebel Wilson's Team Reacted To Her Weight Loss Is A Sign of A Much Larger Problem In Hollywood - And America

By now, everybody knows about Rebel Wilson's incredible weight-loss journey - dubbed by the actress herself as her "year of health." It's been clear in every social media post and interview that Wilson was working very hard to get herself healthy, and that she feels great now that she has. But I don't want to talk about her weight loss right now - I want to talk about how her team reacted when she said she wanted to get healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson reveals unexpected rainbow addition to chic mansion – and wow

Rebel Wilson's chic homes all tend to follow muted white and wooden colour schemes, so fans were likely surprised when they caught a look at her latest rainbow addition. The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, grinned as she posed in a blue skirt and black top next to her Christmas tree and held up gifts to the camera. Rebel ditched the traditional gold and silver decorations for multicoloured metallics, with matte bronze baubles, sparkly green designs and even deep blue tree ornaments which could be seen hanging from the branches.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Rebel Wilson Shock: 'Pitch Perfect' Star Received 'Pushback' Following Weight Loss Transformation

Rebel Wilson has fascinated the public with her weight loss journey. While many individuals celebrate her feats, not everyone appears to be on board with her. Star magazine said that the actress opened about the negative response she obtained from some people. She revealed in one of her previous interviews that she received "a lot of pushback" from her own team in Hollywood.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton gives Rebel Wilson's latest look the seal of approval

Rebel Wilson's red hot new look got the seal of approval from none other than Paris Hilton. The Australian actress shared another look at her incredible trip to Fiji with a snap of her leaning against the rocks in a sparkly red gown with a thigh-high slit and a low V-neckline.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
286K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy