Ja Morant's game winner should end All-Star debate

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 15 hours ago

Desmond Bane would hate this story.

Moments after the shooting guard’s career night in Phoenix, Bane was still just the appetizer to the main course. And he was fine with that.

Because the only thing that could have possibly overshadowed his 32-point performance against one of the league’s best teams was the twisting, hand-switching, buzzer-beating layup by his teammate, Ja Morant, that sealed the victory.

Now Bane would like everyone to stop talking about it.

No, not the final shot that helped Morant one-up his backcourt partner. He was elated with that.

Bane would like the debate to end about whether Morant is an All-Star.

“I don’t know why people are asking the question,” Bane said. “What are we talking about? 33 points. His (fourth) game back. He comes off injury and COVID and games the Suns on the road.

“It should not be a discussion.”

Oh, but it is. Not because Morant isn’t deserving.

Because his selection, which is nearing inevitability, would be a stamp on his undeniable star power. The point guard let it be known from the season’s beginning that earning that honor indeed was one of his goals.

After just one game — a 37-point night in a win over the Cavaliers — he already looked the part.

Then, he spilled this riff, which some might remember:

“I control what I can control,” Morant said after the season opener. “I can’t control who votes for me, or who picks the players. I have to go out there and be the best Ja on the floor that I can be. I have to perform, but also help our team win games.

“You know, obviously, every player in this league has individual goals that they set for themselves. I have set mine. I work for them. But I wouldn’t say (individual goals) are my main focus. S---, you want to be an All-Star? You better help your team win games.”

Scoring the game-winning basket just three days after All-Star voting opened, and averaging 23.7 points per game for a team that has exceeded even lofty expectations, certainly qualifies.

The Grizzlies (21-14) are now 3.5 games up on the Denver Nuggets for fourth in the Western Conference, and boast a 97% chance of making the playoffs, according to TeamRankings.com.

He has the résumé. His team has the wins. And Monday, Morant had his signature All-Star moment.

The slow-motion “Phantom Cam” captured the jaw-dropping moment — literally, watch the fans in the background — that sent the Phoenix crowd home “a little bit mad,” as Morant said. Once they get over the loss, perhaps it will be convincing enough to get Suns fans to vote him to the All-Star Game, too.

“We threw a lot at (Morant) in that fourth quarter,” Suns interim coach Kevin Young said. “He’s just a great player. Kudos to him for making that play.”

Morant was trending online hours after the shot fell. Twitter was flooded with thousands of tweets and retweets that count as votes toward his All-Star campaign.

The fan vote accounts for 50% of the process in selecting the game’s starters, while the player and media votes account for 25% each. The league’s coaches select the game’s reserves. Fan voting updates will be shared on Jan. 6, 13 and 20.

The All-Star Game starters will be revealed Jan. 27 during TNT’s “NBA Tip-Off.”

“I’m thankful and I’m grateful for everybody that is supporting me,” Morant said. “There were times where I didn’t know if I would be in this situation. I didn’t know if I would play at a Division I college, or play in the NBA and have this opportunity. It’s a blessing. A lot of people want to be here, and I’m one of the guys who is here.”

Once again, the West will be crowded with potential backcourt All-Stars: Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But Morant, at his best, is just as spectacular. The player who once called himself “top five” at his position and said he would decline an All-Star invitation if it was as an alternate should not have to worry about sticking up for himself much longer.

There are others already doing so.

“Ja is tough,” Travonne Edwards said on The Athletic’s “NBA Daily Ding” show. “He is an All-Star this season, there is no question. He makes the big plays and the star potential is there.”

“It was a great game for him,” David Ramil said on the “Locked On NBA” show. “He is as phenomenal of a scorer as you are going to get in the NBA.”

So Bane can relax. His services as a campaign manager look unlikely to be needed.

But the point remains the same. Morant’s first-time All-Star selection should be a no-brainer.

