ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State's first WAC game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in Seattle program

By Richard Obert and Lucas Peerman, Arizona Republic
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 18 hours ago

Editor's note: A few hours after the story on WAC COVID-19 protocols was published online, the New Mexico State men's team announced its Dec. 30 WAC opener against Seattle was being postponed due to COVID-19. The story has been updated.

As long as there are seven players and one coach, Western Athletic Conference basketball teams can play, according to a new policy released by the league to navigate through this COVID-19 surge.

Hours after this policy came to light Tuesday, New Mexico State (11-2) announced its Dec. 30 WAC opener at Seattle was being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Redhawks program. Until then, the Aggies' schedule had not been affected by the pandemic this season.

The NM State women (4-6) have had one game canceled (Dec. 21 vs. Houston Baptist) and another game postponed (UTEP moved from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15) due to outbreaks on the opposing teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyJQh_0dXl4Xf600

The women's team begins WAC play Thursday, hosting Seattle at the Pan American Center.

NM State announced administrators from Aggies and Redhawks men's teams "will work together to find a mutually agreeable dates to reschedule."

The Aggies' next regularly-scheduled game will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, when they host WAC foe Chicago State inside the Pan American Center.

WAC COVID policy

If a team can't put seven players on the court with at least one coach available, then that game will be rescheduled, not canceled, according to the WAC.

This policy came following a vote of athletic directors to avoid canceling games this season and to balance the health and safety of the coaches, athletes, staff and officials, as well as to protect the integrity of the conference schedule, the WAC announcement read.

The release said the WAC has determined that if a game is canceled for COVID-related reasons, administrators from the impacted institutions will work collaboratively to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule. If they are unable to find a date, the game will be considered a no-contest, the release said.

"Ultimately, we wanted to maintain some flexibility as the COVID landscape continues to change," WAC commissioner Brian Thornton said in the release. "Our biggest goals are to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as well as put our programs in the best position to compete in our conference tournament."

The WAC expanded this year to include Texas schools Stephen F Austen, Abilene Christian, Lamar and Sam Houston State.

Grand Canyon Coach Bryce Drew, who led GCU to its first WAC Tournament title last season, likes the new policy

"I'm glad the league is working on changing the rules," he said. "If not, there might be a very limited number of games this year."

The conference said it will continue to work with institutional leadership regarding any changes to seeding procedures for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Mexico State's first WAC game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in Seattle program

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Thornton
Person
Bryce Drew
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

630
Followers
385
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy