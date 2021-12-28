Tuesday Evening Weather Update

It will be cloudy and warm tonight with a few passing showers. Rain chances increase late tonight, with scattered rain and isolated storms possible as you wake up early Wednesday morning (especially in far North Georgia). Some of the storms could be severe, especially late Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.
4WARN WEATHER ALERT IN EFFECT FOR BOTH WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY. Tonight cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. A few more showers, a perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight as well. 4WARN Weather Alert Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the Mid-State. The warm and humid air...
The Hazardous Weather Outlook for our area includes:. Strong to severe thunderstorms today (Wednesday) and on into tonight that’s mainly for areas north of I-85. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, though a tornado is also possible. Thursday through next Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms may continue into...
The snow gradually melts through Wednesday with temperatures above freezing, nearing 40 by the afternoon. The end of 2021 is fairly quiet, the start of 2022 will be messy again. Saturday's storm is looking fairly similar to the rain/snow that fell Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the low-40s Saturday morning into the lower 30s, as rain changes to snow. There could be some additional lake effect snow Saturday night, and it will be much colder Sunday, as temperatures stay below freezing. The biggest impact could be slick travel Sunday as anything wet/slushy freezes.
The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Wednesday, December 29th, 3:00 A.M. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the Portland/Vancouver metro area is hovering around freezing. A cold air mass will begin to surge through the Gorge and cool us down further between 3:00 A.M. and sunrise. Many of us exposed to the Gorge, especially the east side of the metro area, will likely fall into the 20s. Be prepared for areas of ice, especially on overpasses, bridges and neighborhood roads. The cold, dry air will also help to clear the clouds. It’ll be much sunnier today, but temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing. And when you factor in the breezy east wind, it’s going to feel like the 20s out there. Make sure you layer up today!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see more unsettled weather the next several days. We will see a small chance of severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. For tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of storms will be highest in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Rain chances will be 50%. We will see the storms return on Thursday. For Friday and Saturday the humidity remains with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. On Sunday a cold front will bring our best chance of storms with cooler weather returning Sunday night/Monday.
After a brief break from the rain and snow this afternoon, more will move in again tonight and for your Wednesday. Expect flurries down to 2000 ft tonight, with the better accumulating snow occurring at 4000 ft tomorrow.
Today is a nice break from the storm systems we have been dealing with for over a week now, but do not get too comfortable as another storm system is quickly moving in tomorrow, and in some areas, later tonight. That wet weather pattern is set to return Wednesday through...
The potential of strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days our area is in a marginal risk for severe weather potential. Tuesday afternoon brings isolated storms to Baton Rouge. Some of these storms have the potential of strong winds. Strong winds are the main threat to watch with these storms.
TONIGHT: Is anyone else tired of talking about the rain because I know I am. Sadly, that is in the forecast four of the next five days. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially if you are venturing out later this afternoon and evening. The best way to describe the weather so far today was “blah”. It was grey, cooler at times when the wind was blowing and just not fun. Widespread rain will develop and move in past dinner into the late evening hours. High temperatures today were in the upper 40s, just after midnight today. Tonight, expect the rain to become widespread and steady at times. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest after the front passes through. Temps fall to the upper 30s if not low 40s.
TULSA, OKLA- — Rain returns this morning with better chances of precipitation to areas south of I-44. Similar to yesterday, the showers will move out by midday with a quick clearing and plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Daytime highs not as warm as yesterday, but still well above...
Some patchy fog and dense fog Wednesday morning, clearing by 6 a.m. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s around sunrise, leading to patchy ice and black ice across the area, especially along bridges and untreated roads.
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and 10+ degrees warmer. Highs around 50.
Tonight: Some rain will push through with a little snow well north. Temps will fall into the 40s.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain/drizzle in the morning, otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s.
Thursday: A chance of showers and milder. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
