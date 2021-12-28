Tuesday Evening Weather Update

TONIGHT: Is anyone else tired of talking about the rain because I know I am. Sadly, that is in the forecast four of the next five days. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially if you are venturing out later this afternoon and evening. The best way to describe the weather so far today was “blah”. It was grey, cooler at times when the wind was blowing and just not fun. Widespread rain will develop and move in past dinner into the late evening hours. High temperatures today were in the upper 40s, just after midnight today. Tonight, expect the rain to become widespread and steady at times. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest after the front passes through. Temps fall to the upper 30s if not low 40s.

