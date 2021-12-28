ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter record high in ATL on Tuesday, more warmth is...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

FORECAST: Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

It will be cloudy and warm tonight with a few passing showers. Rain chances increase late tonight, with scattered rain and isolated storms possible as you wake up early Wednesday morning (especially in far North Georgia). Some of the storms could be severe, especially late Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atl
abc57.com

Tuesday's snow ending, next focus is on Saturday

The snow gradually melts through Wednesday with temperatures above freezing, nearing 40 by the afternoon. The end of 2021 is fairly quiet, the start of 2022 will be messy again. Saturday's storm is looking fairly similar to the rain/snow that fell Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the low-40s Saturday morning into the lower 30s, as rain changes to snow. There could be some additional lake effect snow Saturday night, and it will be much colder Sunday, as temperatures stay below freezing. The biggest impact could be slick travel Sunday as anything wet/slushy freezes.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Tuesday Evening Update

Increasing chances of showers today. Mostly cloudy today with highs in the 60s. Mostly cloudy today with a few stray showers. Mostly cloudy today with a stray shower possible.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/28)

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Wednesday, December 29th, 3:00 A.M. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the Portland/Vancouver metro area is hovering around freezing. A cold air mass will begin to surge through the Gorge and cool us down further between 3:00 A.M. and sunrise. Many of us exposed to the Gorge, especially the east side of the metro area, will likely fall into the 20s. Be prepared for areas of ice, especially on overpasses, bridges and neighborhood roads. The cold, dry air will also help to clear the clouds. It’ll be much sunnier today, but temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing. And when you factor in the breezy east wind, it’s going to feel like the 20s out there. Make sure you layer up today!
PORTLAND, OR
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see more unsettled weather the next several days. We will see a small chance of severe storms on both Wednesday and Thursday. For tonight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of storms will be highest in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe. Rain chances will be 50%. We will see the storms return on Thursday. For Friday and Saturday the humidity remains with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. On Sunday a cold front will bring our best chance of storms with cooler weather returning Sunday night/Monday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
yourcentralvalley.com

Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

After a brief break from the rain and snow this afternoon, more will move in again tonight and for your Wednesday. Expect flurries down to 2000 ft tonight, with the better accumulating snow occurring at 4000 ft tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Tuesday evening forecast Dec. 28

Today is a nice break from the storm systems we have been dealing with for over a week now, but do not get too comfortable as another storm system is quickly moving in tomorrow, and in some areas, later tonight. That wet weather pattern is set to return Wednesday through...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

Some people told 6 News they feel like they're faced with having to spend hours in line or wait to get tested another day. It's not yet clear which option will be selected or what that memorial will look like. COVID-19 treatment options in Omaha metro present challenges. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
brproud.com

Tuesday Weather Update: Potential Severe Weather

The potential of strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days our area is in a marginal risk for severe weather potential. Tuesday afternoon brings isolated storms to Baton Rouge. Some of these storms have the potential of strong winds. Strong winds are the main threat to watch with these storms.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTRF

Rinse and repeat weather: rain showers and warmer air in place

TONIGHT: Is anyone else tired of talking about the rain because I know I am. Sadly, that is in the forecast four of the next five days. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially if you are venturing out later this afternoon and evening. The best way to describe the weather so far today was “blah”. It was grey, cooler at times when the wind was blowing and just not fun. Widespread rain will develop and move in past dinner into the late evening hours. High temperatures today were in the upper 40s, just after midnight today. Tonight, expect the rain to become widespread and steady at times. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest after the front passes through. Temps fall to the upper 30s if not low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
kjrh.com

Wet Start to Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain returns this morning with better chances of precipitation to areas south of I-44. Similar to yesterday, the showers will move out by midday with a quick clearing and plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Daytime highs not as warm as yesterday, but still well above...
TULSA, OK
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/28 Tuesday Afternoon CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and 10+ degrees warmer. Highs around 50. Tonight: Some rain will push through with a little snow well north. Temps will fall into the 40s. Tomorrow: A chance of rain/drizzle in the morning, otherwise, mainly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s. Thursday: A chance of showers and milder. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WLWT 5

Soggy Tuesday for Cincinnati

Showers and a few thunderstorms will push through the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warming into the 50s by this evening.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy