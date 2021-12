Vail Mountain opened portions of the Back Bowls on Tuesday as snow continues to pile up in Eagle County. While the runs connecting the two bowls are not yet open, the High Noon Express Lift (No. 5), transporting skiers out of Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls, opened for the season at the start of the ski day, and was accessible from both bowls.

