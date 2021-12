Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday that says the state, counties, cities or towns can’t mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees. The nine-page order mostly deals with enhanced surveillance and monitoring to limit the spread of the virus but includes the provision, which came on the same day Banner Health — the state’s largest private employer — said it is running out of beds to care for patients and may need to start choosing who can receive care if hospitalization trends continue.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO