Here Is Where You Can Find The Best Burger In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWI03_0dXl1rIZ00
Photo: Getty Images

One of America's most beloved entrees is burgers. Whether it's for lunch, dinner or a celebration, you can never go wrong with a burger.

If you're looking for the best burger around the state, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best burger in each state.

"Sure, you can pull through the McDonald's drive-thru when you're craving a beef patty on a bun. But there's something special about eating a gourmet burger—one that has fancy condiments, a special bun, or a slice of artisanal cheese."

Here is how Eat This, Not That! says they found the best burgers around:

"To come up with this list, Yelp went through the "burgers" category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, "best" is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has."

So, where can you get the best burger in Wisconsin ?

Cheeseburger at Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale.

Here is what the report had to say about Cheeseburger at Kopp's Frozen Custard.

"Yes, this is a creamery, but they also have delicious burgers, as Kopp's Frozen Custard's Yelp reviewers can attest. "This is my favorite burger stand in the United States," Yelp user Steve J. wrote on the site. It doesn't get much better than that."

Click here to find the best burger in each state.

