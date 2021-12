U.S. and Russian officials have agreed to sit down for security talks on Jan. 10, the National Security Council said Tuesday amid tensions over th Ukraine, per The Hill. “President Biden’s approach on Ukraine has been clear and consistent: Unite the alliance behind two tracks: deterrence and diplomacy. We are unified as an Alliance on the consequences Russia would face if it moves on Ukraine. But we are also unified in our willingness to engage in principled diplomacy with Russia,” an NSC spokesperson said, per the report.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 22 HOURS AGO