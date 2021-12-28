Newcastle transfer target Wijnaldum ‘destined for Premier League return’ five months after leaving Liverpool for PSG

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM is reportedly ‘destined for a Premier League return’ just five months after moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder snubbed the offer of an extension at Liverpool last summer in order to head to France on a free transfer.

Georgino Wijnaldum is wanted by Newcastle United in the January transfer window Credit: Getty

But the 31-year-old’s dream move to the Ligue 1 club has turned into a nightmare.

He even admitted earlier this season that he is not ‘completely happy’ at PSG.

Now Tutto Mercato claims that he is ‘destined’ to come back to England once the transfer window re-opens.

The star is open to a quick exit from the Parc des Princes after being restricted to just nine starts for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

And relegation strugglers Newcastle want Wijnaldum back at St James’ Park for a second stint, according to L'Equipe.

The Dutch international originally moved to Newcastle from PSV in 2015.

He spent a season on Tyneside before Liverpool swooped to sign him a year later.

Wijnaldum enjoyed great success at Anfield and played 179 matches for them in the top-flight.

During that period he also helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to lift the Champions League in 2019.

And the following year he played a key role in Liverpool ending their long wait to win the Premier League.

