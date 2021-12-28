Moncus Park set to open Jan. 1: Visitors can enjoy walking trails, dog park

Moncus Park, the 100-acre green space in the middle of Lafayette, is set to open Saturday with an entire season of celebrations before a grand opening at the end of the spring.

The park has been in development since 2014 after the former University of Louisiana Horse Farm on Johnston Street was saved from becoming a strip mall in 2012. Construction to transform the space started in 2018.

"It's super exciting to be on the cusp of really a monumental spring season that's upon us for the community for the park itself," Lafayette Central Park Inc. Executive Director J.P. MacFayden said. "And (it's exciting) for everyone that's played a role in getting us to this point from 15 years ago to now."

Every week MacFayden said he's met someone that has been part of the park. Whether they were part of the "Save the Horse Farm" movement that started in 2005 volunteered or were part of a Boy Scout troop that helped count trees.

"It's humbling really to be part of an organization that's done so much to get us this far," he said.

Since Lafayette Central Park Inc., the nonprofit company overseeing the creation of Moncus Park was, founded in 2014 it has raised more than $20 million.

The opening Saturday will be like a soft restaurant opening, MacFayden said. On Jan. 8, there will be a formal dedication.

And as the inclusive playground, splash pad, amphitheater, veteran's memorial and treehouse are finished, they'll get their own ribbon cuttings and fanfare.

The park's opening was pushed back a few times as more funds were raised, new elements were added and the plants and grass needed time to become established.

MacFayden said he's thankful the community has been patient and will continue to be as construction continues on the other play elements.

Even still, the community will be able to enjoy 95% of the venue, including a dog park, a fully stocked catch-and-release pond and 2 miles of walking trails.

"It's a great place to recommit to your health and wellness," MacFayden said.

"Enjoy the space, tell your friends come out," he added. "We want to see people out in the park. We're doing our jobs when people are out there and enjoying it."

