ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Moncus Park set to open Jan. 1: Visitors can enjoy walking trails, dog park

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bW34N_0dXl1Xq900

Moncus Park, the 100-acre green space in the middle of Lafayette, is set to open Saturday with an entire season of celebrations before a grand opening at the end of the spring.

The park has been in development since 2014 after the former University of Louisiana Horse Farm on Johnston Street was saved from becoming a strip mall in 2012. Construction to transform the space started in 2018.

"It's super exciting to be on the cusp of really a monumental spring season that's upon us for the community for the park itself," Lafayette Central Park Inc. Executive Director J.P. MacFayden said. "And (it's exciting) for everyone that's played a role in getting us to this point from 15 years ago to now."

Who was Moncus park namesake?:Philanthropist James 'Jim' Moncus dies

Every week MacFayden said he's met someone that has been part of the park. Whether they were part of the "Save the Horse Farm" movement that started in 2005 volunteered or were part of a Boy Scout troop that helped count trees.

"It's humbling really to be part of an organization that's done so much to get us this far," he said.

Since Lafayette Central Park Inc., the nonprofit company overseeing the creation of Moncus Park was, founded in 2014 it has raised more than $20 million.

The opening Saturday will be like a soft restaurant opening, MacFayden said. On Jan. 8, there will be a formal dedication.

And as the inclusive playground, splash pad, amphitheater, veteran's memorial and treehouse are finished, they'll get their own ribbon cuttings and fanfare.

Previous coverage:More elements of Phase 2 in the works

The park's opening was pushed back a few times as more funds were raised, new elements were added and the plants and grass needed time to become established.

MacFayden said he's thankful the community has been patient and will continue to be as construction continues on the other play elements.

Even still, the community will be able to enjoy 95% of the venue, including a dog park, a fully stocked catch-and-release pond and 2 miles of walking trails.

"It's a great place to recommit to your health and wellness," MacFayden said.

"Enjoy the space, tell your friends come out," he added. "We want to see people out in the park. We're doing our jobs when people are out there and enjoying it."

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Central Park#Strip Mall#Boy Scout
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

506
Followers
425
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy