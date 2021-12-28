ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa man uses dating app to fill open Packers ticket for Christmas Day game

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
 20 hours ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) — In what could easily be mistaken for a story straight out of a rom-com, a man from Iowa used a dating app to find someone to bring to the Green Bay Packers game on Christmas Day.

Tyler posted a picture on Twitter of himself and Emily, who is from Appleton, Wisconsin, at Lambeau Field, along with his message on Hinge asking if she wanted to go to the Christmas Day game.

Emily said she was down to go.

'I paid my debt to society': Dad frustrated he's still behind bars for NyQuil theft

“I saw his request come through on Hinge, and it seemed as good of a time as any to do something spontaneous,” Emily told Nexstar’s WFRV.

What was the reason that Tyler needed to find someone to take to the game? His friend canceled the day before the game.

The rest is history. The Packers ended up beating the Cleveland Browns , and Tyler said they both had a great time. He told WFRV that watching the Packers win on Christmas was as good as it gets.

“Since the game, she and I have talked about how perfect that date was and to have it at Lambeau Field, to watch a Packers win on Christmas Day, was just perfect,” said Tyler.

After Tyler posted the picture on Twitter, Packers running back A.J. Dillon retweeted the picture and said they need to go to Door County, Wisconsin, next. Tyler hopes to take Dillon, who is the self-proclaimed mayor of Door County , up on the suggestion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiQkG_0dXl1WxQ00
Tyler and Emily, who met on a dating app, at Lambeau Field ahead of the Green Bay Packers game on December 25, 2021. (Courtesy of Tyler Stewart)

Tyler is from Newton, Iowa, which is nearly six hours from Appleton, where Emily lives. He also said they only met for the first time about three hours before kickoff.

There will be a second date, perhaps at a future Packers game.

