Public Health

If you had COVID-19 before, you might get it again

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 18 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL (WEHT) – Unlike some diseases, it seems as if Coronavirus might be an exception to the “infected once, never again” rule.

This new surge in cases throughout the globe comes as a new study suggests that having COVID-19 in the past might cause a COVID survivor to fall ill with COVID once more. The study comes from Texas and is shows that re-infection happened more frequently with patients that required oxygen or ventilation when being treated for COVID-19.

Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

According to this research, this happens because the body had a more dysfunctional response to b-cells, which fight off infection. Re-infection typically occurred five months after the first time patients tested positive.

