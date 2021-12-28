ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Flashes open MAC season by hosting Central Michigan

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNop3_0dXl1SQW00

Ready or not, the Mid-American Conference basketball season has arrived.

The Kent State men’s basketball team will open 2021-22 MAC play by playing host to Central Michigan in game one of a Wednesday hoops doubleheader at the M.A.C. Center. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

The Golden Flashes had an unexpected 10-day layoff since losing at home to Southern on Dec. 19. They were scheduled to play Cleveland State two days later, but the Vikings were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.

The availability of several KSU players for Wednesday’s contest remained uncertain as of Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Flashes closed the non-conference schedule at 5-5 after dropping three of their last four games following a 3-1 start that included solid wins over James Madison (9-2 record) and George Washington.

“We had some good moments, and we had some moments where we really struggled,” said KSU coach Rob Senderoff, when asked about his team's non-conference season. "We’re hoping that both individually and collectively we can be a little bit more consistent. Hopefully, we can start that tomorrow and continue it throughout the league season. We’re all 0-0 now. Your non-conference record really has zero impact on what your record is going to be in the league. You try to use the experiences in the non-conference, both good and bad, to try to help prepare you for league play.”

The Flashes played the bulk of their non-conference games in two clusters — three in three days while finishing second at the Naples Invitational in Florida, then three more from Dec. 6-12.

“For a variety of reasons, the makeup of our non-conference schedule was disjointed,” said Senderoff. “ I put the [non-conference] schedule together, so a lot of that falls on me. It’s just really hard to get games when you want them in your schedule. We also had a game canceled. Now hopefully we can get into a rhythm of playing [two games each week] starting [Wednesday]. That rhythm is important for a player and a team.”

The Chippewas struggled through their non-conference schedule, finishing 1-10. Eight of those losses came by double-digits, including an 89-75 setback to a Detroit Mercy squad that Kent State defeated 69-52.

Central Michigan did play a tremendously difficult non-conference schedule, losing to national powers Gonzaga (10-2), Kentucky (9-2), Xavier (11-2) and DePaul (9-1). The Chippewas’ first-year coach, Tony Barbee, was an assistant coach at Kentucky from 2014-21 after spending four seasons as head coach at both UTEP and Auburn.

“I don’t know how many teams in our league who would have done much better playing that schedule,” said Senderoff. “They’ve had a lot of guys miss games. I don’t know why. I do know they have a lot of talent. They have a bunch of talented transfers and some young guys who also have shown some promise. It's going to be a challenging game, just like all of them are in our league.”

Kent State’s success during the non-conference season was directly tied to ball movement. When the Flashes posted 16 or more assists, they were 5-0. When they failed to reach 16 helpers, they were 0-5.

“We know there are certain things that we have to do on both ends of the floor to be successful,” said Senderoff. “Now we’ve got to go out and do those things consistently, starting [Wednesday] afternoon.”

What: Men’s Basketball, 2021-22 MAC Opener

Who: Central Michigan (1-10) vs. Kent State (5-5)

When/Where: Wednesday, 4:30 p.m./M.A.C. Center

TV/Radio: BoxCast/GoFlashes app, Varsity Network

2020-21 records: Central Michigan 7-16, 3-13. Kent State 15-8, 12-6.

Chippewas leaders: Jermaine Jackson Jr., 6-0, GS, G (11.3 points, 3 assists). Oscar Lopez Jr., 6-4, Jr., G (10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds). Ralph Bissainthe, 6-7, Sr., F (8.6 points, 7 rebounds).

Flashes leaders: Sincere Carry, 6-1, Jr., G (15 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists). Malique Jacobs, 6-3, Jr., G (11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists). Giovanni Santiago, 6-1, So., G (9.8 points, 2.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds). Justyn Hamilton, 6-11, Sr., F (10 points, 6.5 rebounds).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Kent, OH
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Kent, OH
Basketball
Kent, OH
College Sports
City
Florida, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Barbee
Person
George Washington
Person
James Madison
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Depaul#Mac#Southern#Cleveland State#Ksu
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
downthedrive.com

Five Ways Cincinnati Can Beat Alabama

The Cincinnati Bearcats will have to be decisive to win the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide. As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com. Here are five ways that Cincinnati can come away with a ‘W’ in the Cotton...
ALABAMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Four Downs from Nashville; Kaemen Marley no longer a Vol

Tennessee has officially arrived in Nashville for Thursday's Music City Bowl. The Vols arrived in the mid-state on Christmas night following a couple days off and got back to work on Sunday morning. Tennessee practiced at Vanderbilt Stadium in preparation of Purdue before Josh Heupel met with the media following practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

582
Followers
271
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy