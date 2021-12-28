ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn library extends hours to provide power for nearby residents

By Jonathan Taraya
 17 hours ago

AUBURN, Calif. — The Auburn Library in Placer County announced it will be extending operating hours Tuesday and Wednesday to provide residents a place to charge phones, laptops and durable medical devices.

Library administrators made the hour extension in response to forecasted low temperatures this week and with the power out in several Placer County communities.

The Auburn Library is located at 350 Nevada Street and will remain open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days.

Auburn residents were inside when plane crashed into home, injuring pilot

Administrators said library services will be available until 6 p.m. and the community center and restrooms will remain open until 7 p.m.

Those who need additional non-emergency services are encouraged to call 211 rather than 911 because dispatch centers have been overwhelmed by storm-related calls.

“911 should only be used for life-and-death emergencies,” county officials said.

To find resources for road closures, driving tips and winter alerts, tap or click here .

