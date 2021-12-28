ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Season 26 Of The Bachelor

By Submitted Content
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Clayton Echard is set to be the leading man for season 26 of The Bachelor, premiering Monday, Jan. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Clayton was first introduced to audiences on the current season of The Bachelorette. He is a puppy lover said to have a heart of...

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Clayton Echard Talks Finding Love on ‘The Bachelor’

The new star of “The Bachelor,” Clayton Echard, is ready to go!. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke to Echard, who “found love” on the ABC hit. He elaborated, “As far as what that looks like, that's what everyone's going to have to tune in to find out, because it can look like different things for different people. But I'm in a spot where I'm happy and I learned a lot and I really don't have any regrets. I was able to navigate it all to the best of my ability.”
CELEBRITIES
myleaderpaper.com

Let's watch ‘The Bachelor’ together

Do you have your popcorn ready? Maybe, even a glass of rose? Well, if not, this is your reminder to get ready because the first episode of Eureka native Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” airs Jan. 3 on ABC (KDNL Channel 30 in the St. Louis area).
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pepe Romero
Person
Chris Noth
Person
David Archuleta
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Amber Merritt
Person
Adam Goldberg
Person
Deborah Cox
Person
Sandi Patty
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Chris Rose
Person
Kenny Florian
Person
Chita Rivera
Person
Judy Collins
Primetimer

Clayton Echard's selection as The Bachelor rubs some fans the wrong way

"At issue is the selection of former football player Clayton Echard as the star of the landmark 20th anniversary season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3," says the Los Angeles Times' Greg Braxton. "Fans claim that the all-Black field of finalists from Young’s season were passed over by producers in favor of the Missouri-based Echard, a medical sales rep who was eliminated by (The Bachelorette Michelle) Young in Episode 6, before seven other suitors. Warner Bros., which produces the series, pointed out that several leads — including James; Young’s predecessor, Katie Thurston; and Juan Pablo Galavis, the first Latino Bachelor — have come from outside the pool of finalists. But multiple fans told The Times they interpreted Echard’s selection as a pointed departure from the prevailing tradition." As Bachelor fan Myah Genung put it: "There were these fantastic Black men at the end for Michelle, but it’s as clear as day that producers don’t want this to be known as ‘the Black show.'" As Braxton notes, the premiere of Young’s season drew 3 million viewers — the show’s least watched premiere ever, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And though there are several potential reasons for the decline, including ABC’s decision to air back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette, fans have speculated that the franchise’s increased emphasis on diversity, with three Black leads out of the last four, may have alienated a certain subset of viewers." But Justine Kay, co-host of The Bachelor-themed podcast 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose, thinks it's a good idea that The Bachelor doesn't have a Black male lead. “They tried it with Matt James, and it was a disaster,” she says. “They had a real difficult time handling a Black man’s story. If they are going to do what they did to Matt, it’s better not to do it. It was bad for everyone involved.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor premiere spoilers: More on Clayton Echard’s first night!

With this season of The Bachelorette winding down, the best thing to do now is preview Clayton Echard’s upcoming season of The Bachelor! This season shockingly begins in less than two weeks and in the first episode alone, there’s a lot that needs to be addressed. Take, for example, getting to know Clayton more on a personal level, seeing how host Jesse Palmer steps into the role, and then also meeting all of the women.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Football#Las Vegas#Abc#Tigers#Sec#Seattle Seahawks#Equalizer#Cbs#Discovery Channel#The Giant Nut#Battlebox#Pbs#United
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Clayton Has An Explanation For That Shocking Moment In His Bachelor Promo

As we get ready to welcome the new year, it’s also time for Bachelor Nation to welcome a new Bachelor. The start of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is just around the corner, with a premiere on Monday Jan. 3, 2022. But if even that short wait is too long, there is a super-juicy promo for Clayton’s season that hints at a shocking moment between Clayton and his final contestants. Clayton spoke out about that moment — and a whole lot more from his season — and his quotes reveal a lot about this season of The Bachelor.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Meet the Women Competing for Bachelor Clayton Echard's Roses

Ring in the new year with a new batch of Bachelor contestants! On Wednesday, Dec. 15, ABC announced the full list of contestants for Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3, and we already can't wait to get to know these ladies. From a former Olympic medalist to a professional spray tanner, these women are ready to vie for the heart of "Claynos," as his friends in the Bachelor Mansion called him. The upcoming season of The Bachelor, which marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise, features Cassidy, a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Los Angeles, who "spent her twenties experiencing life to the fullest," and Ivana, a 31-year-old Bah Mitzvah dancer who...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reacts to Criticism Over His Casting

Watch: "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Doesn't Regret ANYTHING. Clayton Echard is asking Bachelor Nation to give him a chance. During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, the medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, responded to criticism he's received over being cast as the lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.
COLUMBIA, MO
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy