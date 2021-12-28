Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery at Wise County hotel

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly robbed a hotel with a rifle.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, 911 was called Monday around 10:27 p.m. Dispatchers were told a man had entered the lobby of the Quality Inn at 4609 Aerial Way in Big Stone Gap.

“The suspect came into the lobby and demanded money from the clerk while armed with what appeared to be a rifle,” the post states.

Authorities report the suspect left in what looked like a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV. He is described as a white man who is roughly 5’5-8″ and weighs around 230-250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-328-3566.

