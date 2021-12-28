ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals may need to rely heavily on Antonio Hamilton with injuries at cornerback spot

By Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1VkU_0dXl0TH200

Cornerback was the Cardinals’ biggest concern entering the offseason and after free agency, the NFL draft and spending some time together, a position of weakness slowly became solidified. It was good enough to help Arizona to a 10-2 start this season, not to mention a 7-0 record right out of the gate.

Presently, however, the Cardinals are thin once again at cornerback. They’re missing two of their top three defensive backs. Veteran Robert Alford is on injured reserve with a strained pectoral muscle. Rookie Marco Wilson exited Saturday night’s game against the Colts with a shoulder injury.

That’s not an ideal situation entering the final two weeks of the regular season, especially with a huge game looming this Sunday in Dallas against the Cowboys and their trio of star wide receivers – CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

If the Cardinals (10-5) hope to improve on their No. 5 playoff seed in the NFC, they’re going to have to rely heavily on Byron Murphy Jr., and a newcomer to the starting cornerback ranks – Antonio Hamilton.

“Antonio has competed ever since he got here,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “He steps in, wants every rep and wants to go against the best receivers every time. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I thought he’s stepped in and handled himself well.

“We really brought him is as a special teams thought, but he’s really earned himself these snaps on the field. He gets out there and competes and really contests people and so I’m pleased with what he’s given us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZ8jr_0dXl0TH200

Hamilton, who entered the league with the Raiders in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina State, played 57 snaps on defense against the Colts with Wilson banged up on the sideline. Kingsbury said Wilson’s status for Sunday won’t be known until he see what the first-year pro can do this week in practice.

“He’s optimistic about trying to play,” Hamilton said Tuesday during a video conference call with reporters. “If he’s able to go, he will go.”

Expect to see a lot of action out of Hamilton, regardless. He’s already established career highs with 33 tackles this season to go along with three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Though most of his 72 games in the NFL have been spent playing special teams, he’s made strides at corner with the Giants, Chiefs and now the Cardinals.

“I’ve been preparing myself as if I was going to play in every game,” he said. “I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunities I’ve been given so that there’s no type of let up at all when it comes to the defense.”

It won’t be easy against the Cowboys without both Alford and Wilson, should that be the case. The Cardinals reportedly were set to sign veteran free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Monday when they worked him out during a visit, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and his situation is fluid.

“I didn’t know that we were getting ready to sign him, but what I do know is he’s a good player,” said Hamilton, who spent last season with Breeland in Kansas City. “You go back and he’s a Super Bowl champ. He did it all last year, too. Adding another piece to the defense only helps us, especially with a guy of his caliber of play and his level of experience.”

Hamilton, 28, said the Cardinals will be ready no matter who plays cornerback on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. In addition to Murphy and Hamilton, Arizona can also turn to Kevin Peterson, Breon Borders and Jace Whittaker.

“It changes,” Hamilton said of lineup combinations this late in the season. “That’s why we all sit in the same meetings, we all hear the same tips and reminders and go over the playbooks and we all prepare as if we’re going to play. This is the NFL – you’re always going to be one snap away from being out there on the field. We all take pride in doing our work and we all take pride in how we play and how we prepare so that when we get out on the field and that opportunity comes, we excel.”

For Hamilton, practicing against the best helps him play to his best. In Oakland, he had to defend Cooper and Michael Crabtree. With the Giants, he went up against Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. In Kansas City, he practiced against Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

“Then being here with Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, I’ve been around a number of guys who are some of the top dogs in the league,” he said. “I’ve been trying to learn whatever I can learn to make my game better so when I go out and play I have all the confidence in the world because I’ve been going against the best guys just about every year I’ve been in the league.

“So, there is no fear or no sense of panic when I get my opportunities because I’ve prepared and always wanted these opportunities that have come about.”

That’s why Hamilton wants every rep he can get and why he wants to cover the best receivers in practice every day, as Kingsbury indicated.

“Yeah, just lettin’ it be known as far as what everybody knows because we’re all here to get better,” Hamilton said, adding, “My goal in mind as far as how I want to play, I want to go against the best. It’s who’s going to run the best fade route? Who’s the best over-route runner? Who’s the best hitch-route runner?

“So when I get out on the field on game days, it’s easy because practice is supposed to be harder and I’m going to make it as hard on myself as possible so when I get out in the game I can perform at a high level.”

Note

Reserve cornerback Breon Borders has joined offensive lineman Sean Harlow and outside linebacker Markus Golden on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Have an opinion on the Arizona Cardinals? Reach McManaman at bob.mcmanaman@arizonarepublic.com and follow him on Twitter @azbobbymac . Listen to him live on Fox Sports 910-AM every Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 on Calling All Sports with Roc and Manuch.

News and information you can trust. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals may need to rely heavily on Antonio Hamilton with injuries at cornerback spot

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorenews.net

Cardinals Clinch Their Playoff Spot After Vikings Loss

With Rams win, Cards now game behind in NFC West Darren Urban. The Cardinals were unable to clinch a playoff spot Christmas night, but they got in Sunday anyway. After the Rams knocked off the Vikings, 30-23, it sealed the Cards' spot in the postseason. "I don't think anybody is...
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Nfl Draft#American Football#Cowboys#Ceedee Lamb#Nfc#Raiders
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

790
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy