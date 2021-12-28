ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to Go Skiing?

By Peter Greenberg Share post
Peter Greenberg Travel News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere is some of the best skiing in the world — in the era of COVID-19? The answer is the ski resorts that never closed during the pandemic....

petergreenberg.com

CNN

11 of the best ski resorts for the holidays

(CNN) — What's more Christmassy than Christmas? How about spending the festive season in a snowy ski resort decked with holly, festooned with sparkling lights and abuzz with cheer. Most mountain resorts already score highly in the winter wonderland stakes, but some have that extra magic to jingle your...
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Housing Crisis Hits Tahoe Ski Resort

Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter. Winter has belatedly arrived at Tahoe, on...
LIFESTYLE
NBCMontana

Many Montana ski areas open for holiday skiing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Plenty of Montana's resorts and ski areas are open for folks wanting to hit the slopes for the holidays. Lookout Pass reports more than 12 inches of new snow at the summit and 9 inches at the base in the last three and a half days.
MONTANA STATE
cntraveler.com

This Ski Lodge in Backcountry Alaska Wants to Teach You to Heli-Ski

Unicorns and glitter were the last things I expected to find at Tsaina Lodge, the birthplace of the Alaskan free-skiing scene. I'd come to this legendary heli-skiing base on Thompson Pass in the Chugach Mountains—the snowiest place in Alaska—to test my limits on some of the most formidable terrain on the planet. Based on the many ski-porn films I've watched, I anticipated ample amounts of testosterone. Instead, my guides were two blondes wearing unicorn horns strapped to their beanies. Kirsten Kremer is the operation's resident badass. Brooke Edwards, her prodigy, wore heart-shaped sunglasses, and reached into a sparkly unicorn-shaped purse for a pot of glitter to dab on my cheeks. I doubt the dust had magical powers to protect me from dangers like crevasses and avalanches, but the moment did calm my nerves before I stepped into our Eurocopter AS350 B2, the Bugatti of choppers.
ALASKA STATE
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Most Tranquil Cities in the World: A New Ranking

In the era of COVID-19, so many travelers are looking for wide open spaces, destinations where they can breathe easily and freely. Then, there’s also the subject of tranquility. Recently one airline conducted a study which looked at light pollution, congestion and happiness levels to determine which cities around the world were the most tranquil and soothing.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
minicassia.com

Ski Openings

Skiers and snowboarders throughout Idaho have much to celebrate this holiday season, with at least 16 Gem State ski areas either already open or opening before the New Year. All three ski areas in North Idaho -- Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area (skilookout.com) near Mullan, Schweitzer (schweitzer.com) near Sandpoint, and Silver Mountain Resort (silvermt.com) in Kellogg -- are open for the season.
TRAVEL
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Highest Quality of Swimming Water in the EU

If you’re planning a European trip for next summer, and you plan to either swim or bathe in the waters, the European Environment Agency examined the water quality at more than 22,000 bathing sites in all 27 European Union countries, ranging from Albania to Switzerland. And which destination had...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Husky sledding, skiing and walking with wolves: 10 winter adventures to try around Britain

The Malvern Hills might not be the most obvious place for a dog-sledding adventure, but Arctic Quest, situated just outside Tewkesbury, offers thrilling rides and a chance to get fully involved with the pack. With only four people per session, visitors get plenty of hands-on time with the dogs, before learning how to “mush”, and embarking on a first brief ride. Once you’re feeling confident, the trails get longer and the dogs move faster, until you’re “mushing” at considerable speed. Afterwards, there’s a chance to swap stories over warming drinks around the campfire.
ANIMALS
rosevilletoday.com

Snow Report Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts

Stunning winter beauty and recreation in Northern California. Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts and Northern California have been getting rocked with record-breaking snowfall for December. The towering walls of white powder are a welcome sight for residents, businesses and beleaguered Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts. Approaching 20 feet of snow in December is a big deal even for a region known as one of America’s snowiest.
HOMEWOOD, CA
Robb Report

All-Business Class Airline La Compagnie Will Start Flying Between NYC and Milan in 2022

Style-savvy jet-setters will soon have a cushy new way to travel between the Big Apple and the Fashion Capital of the World. France’s all-business-class airline La Compagnie has just announced a new direct service between New York and Milan. Starting April 15, 2022, the boutique airline will offer five flights per week from Newark International Airport in New Jersey (EWR) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). For the past seven years, La Compagnie has run regular transatlantic flights between Newark International and Paris’s Orly Airport, along with a seasonal service between Newark and Nice (landing at Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport). But this...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE

