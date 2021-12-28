Want to Go Skiing?

Unicorns and glitter were the last things I expected to find at Tsaina Lodge, the birthplace of the Alaskan free-skiing scene. I'd come to this legendary heli-skiing base on Thompson Pass in the Chugach Mountains—the snowiest place in Alaska—to test my limits on some of the most formidable terrain on the planet. Based on the many ski-porn films I've watched, I anticipated ample amounts of testosterone. Instead, my guides were two blondes wearing unicorn horns strapped to their beanies. Kirsten Kremer is the operation's resident badass. Brooke Edwards, her prodigy, wore heart-shaped sunglasses, and reached into a sparkly unicorn-shaped purse for a pot of glitter to dab on my cheeks. I doubt the dust had magical powers to protect me from dangers like crevasses and avalanches, but the moment did calm my nerves before I stepped into our Eurocopter AS350 B2, the Bugatti of choppers.

