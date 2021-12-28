New Clues to Sudden Unexplained Deaths in Young Kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
Boston: A wave of pneumonia and cancer that is killing homosexual men across the United States has been traced to a breakdown in the body’s disease-fighting system that turns harmless germs into killers, researchers say. The condition – so new it does not yet have a name – has...
If you're a parent of a baby or other children, here's what you need to know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant to keep your little ones healthy and safe. What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant in children?. Does the Omicron variant cause more severe disease in children?. How...
A new study found that changes in specific genes may contribute each year to the roughly 400 sudden unexplained deaths in children (SUDC) aged one year and older—and separately from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Children younger than 1 year old who die suddenly are diagnosed with SIDS, and...
The average number of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. has surged to more than 176,000 new cases per day, the CDC said. Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center, spoke with Jessi Mitchell on CBSN about the latest coronavirus spike and which masks offer the best protection against the virus.
Unfortunately, you can’t avoid every runny nose or sore throat. Viral illnesses are common among healthy children throughout the year, especially during cold and flu season (generally the fall and winter months). “Children may catch as many as 12 colds or viral infections in the first two years of...
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A Utah mom hopes others can learn from her infant daughter’s close call with respiratory syncytial virus. The illness is mild in most people but can be dangerous for infants. Hollie Poore says after a cold went through her house in October, she noticed her...
A NEIGHBOUR was left in tears after a shattered mum sent an apologetic note saying she was trying the “cry-it-out” method to get her kid to sleep. They shared a photo of the sweet letter, which invited them to pop round for milk, sugar, eggs or tequila if they needed it.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers say they may be closer than ever to detecting ovarian cancer earlier and improving the odds for women with this life-threatening disease. In a new study, scientists used stem cells created from the blood samples of women with BRCA mutations and ovarian...
Over 74% of New Zealand’s population is vaccinated for COVID, according to Our World in Data. The country from the Pacific has a population of roughly 5 million people. Reuters reveals the case of a 26-year-old person who died after suffering from myocarditis and less than two weeks after he has been given the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. According to the famous publication, the man’s death was linked to the vaccination by the authorities of New Zealand.
A Minnesota mother of four whose daughter "begged" and "pleaded" for her to get vaccinated has died of COVID-19. Now, the unvaccinated woman's husband—who himself spent more than two weeks in the hospital with the virus—is joining his daughter in urging others to get the vaccine. Jeremy Voss shared in...
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
Nurse Katie Sefton never thought Covid-19 could get this bad — and certainly not this late in the pandemic. “I was really hoping that we’d (all) get vaccinated and things would be back to normal,” said Sefton, an assistant manager at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. But...
In a new study from IRB Barcelona, researchers found one fatty acid commonly found in palm oil, called palmitic acid, promotes metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer. Other fatty acids called oleic acid and linoleic acid—omega-9 and omega-6 fats found in foods such as olive oil and flaxseeds—did...
Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 could be causing patients to experience bizarre symptom that only happens at night. A doctor in the United Kingdom has claimed that the new variant of concern is causing several infected people to sweat profusely at night. Telltale Symptoms. British physician Dr. Amir Khan, who...
Comments / 0