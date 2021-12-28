New Clues to Sudden Unexplained Deaths in Young Kids

Over 74% of New Zealand’s population is vaccinated for COVID, according to Our World in Data. The country from the Pacific has a population of roughly 5 million people. Reuters reveals the case of a 26-year-old person who died after suffering from myocarditis and less than two weeks after he has been given the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. According to the famous publication, the man’s death was linked to the vaccination by the authorities of New Zealand.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO