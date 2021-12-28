Browns DB M.J. Stewart has stepped in wherever the defense has needed him

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO