ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns DB M.J. Stewart has stepped in wherever the defense has needed him

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- M.J. Stewart has done a little bit of everything for the shorthanded Browns the last two weeks. He started at strong safety in...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownszone.com

Notes: As absences mount on secondary, M.J. Stewart rises to the occasion

BEREA — If the Browns had found a way to turn the last two two-point losses into victories, M.J. Stewart Jr. would be one of the heroes of them taking over first place in the AFC North. Instead, his back-to-back performances when pressed into full-time duty in the secondary...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Browns Db M J Stewart#Packers
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
62K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy