Amarillo's COVID-19 hospitalization rate drops to 17.59%; 145 new active cases

The Amarillo Public Health Department reported an increase of 145 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths in Tuesday's COVID-19 report card, the first released since before Christmas weekend.

That brings the total number of cases in Potter and Randall counties to 54,688 and the total number of deaths remains at 985 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of the total, 3,389 cases were reported as active in Tuesday’s report card, a net decrease of 473 active cases.

There have been 50,314 reported COVID-19 recoveries, an increase of 616 recoveries from the Dec. 23 report.

Tuesday’s report card also shows that Trauma Service Area A, which includes Potter and Randall counties, as well as the majority of the Texas Panhandle, is recording a 17.59% COVID-19 hospitalization rate as of Monday.

Potter County saw an increase of 57 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 26,747 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total, 1,549 are active, a decrease of 199 net active cases. There have been 24,605 recoveries and 593 deaths related to the virus, according to Tuesday’s report card.

Randall County saw an increase of 88 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 27,941 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total, 1,840 are active, a decrease of 274 net active cases. There have been 25,709 recoveries and 392 deaths related to the virus, according to Tuesday’s report card.

As reported in Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, 479,780 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic. No tests are pending.

Boosters, vaccinations

The Amarillo Health Department is administering boosters for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The city offers the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 and older, as well as doses of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17. As of Nov. 1, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for those between the ages of 5 and 11.

Immunizations are available at Amarillo Public Health, 850 Martin Road, during the following hours:

• Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Friday: Closed this week for New Year's Holiday

For more information on the city's COVID-19 response, visit www.amarilloalerts.com .