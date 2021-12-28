ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas man charged after double shooting in St. Louis County; other suspect at large

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9gfB_0dXkzZe300

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Arkansas man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a double shooting that stemmed from an apparent robbery on Christmas Eve in St. Louis County.

Cedric Maxwell of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and first-degree assault. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

One man died and another was injured in the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue in Wellston.

Top story: Lawmakers want to change Missouri’s distracted driving law

Derrick Brookfield, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police have not released his name.

Another suspect remains at large and is not believed to be in the St. Louis area. Police have not identified that suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident or the second suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Maxwell
Person
Martin Luther King
FOX2Now

Police ID man killed Friday in shooting in Wellston

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified the 58-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in a St. Louis suburb on Friday. Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Sunday that Derrick Brookfield was killed in the shooting early Friday morning in Wellston. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman found dead in her south St. Louis home Monday night

ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed in south St. Louis Monday night. Police say she was found dead in her home on Oregon Avenue and Osage Street just after 10 p.m. Many distraught family members gathered outside. It is unknown at this time how the victim died. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder#St#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Overland store owner shot during a robbery

OVERLAND, Mo. – A store owner was shot at a convenience store in Overland. The shooting happened around eight last night at the Quik Mart on Lackland Road and Leslie Avenue. Police say the owner is in the hospital in serious but stable condition. Police are looking for two men. Investigators say those men shot […]
OVERLAND, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

8 people died on Missouri roads over Christmas weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eight people died on Missouri roadways over the long Christmas weekend, two fewer than the holiday period in 2020. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that troopers worked 310 total accidents during the period from Thursday through Sunday, including 92 accidents with injuries.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy