Arkansas man charged after double shooting in St. Louis County; other suspect at large

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Arkansas man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a double shooting that stemmed from an apparent robbery on Christmas Eve in St. Louis County.

Cedric Maxwell of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and first-degree assault. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

One man died and another was injured in the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday near the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue in Wellston.

Derrick Brookfield, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police have not released his name.

Another suspect remains at large and is not believed to be in the St. Louis area. Police have not identified that suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident or the second suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.