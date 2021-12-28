ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

UMass Dartmouth is mandating COVID boosters for all students and staff. Here's why

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 18 hours ago

DARTMOUTH — Students, faculty and staff at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth have already been required to get the COVID vaccine, but now the UMass system is also mandating COVID boosters.

According to a statement released by UMass on Tuesday, all 75,000 students and 18,000 faculty and staff in the entire UMass system will need to get the booster shot when they’re eligible.

People who get the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot COVID vaccine are eligible for a booster six months after the second shot. Those who get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster after two months.

A grim milestone:Fall River tops 20,000 COVID cases as another dangerous winter wave crashes through

“Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19,” stated UMass President Marty Meehan. “The data are clear that vaccination protects us against severe illness and death.”

Any previously approved religious or medical exemptions are still in force, UMass stated.

Last year, UMass Dartmouth had nearly 8,000 students, more than 3,600 of them living on campus.

The vaccine is safe:Experts urge COVID shots for kids as cases spike across Greater Fall River

UMass Dartmouth also noted that the school is considering testing students and staff before they return to campus after the holiday break.

“Because experts expect to see an increase in cases of both the delta and omicron variants in this region in January, and many may attend holiday gatherings over the break, the university is actively exploring options that will enable us to test students, staff and faculty as they return to campus after the break,” a statement from UMass Dartmouth reads. “We are working with our testing partners to understand whether and how we can procure and administer rapid tests on campus as everyone returns.”

To find a vaccine or booster shot and schedule a dose, check the state Vaxfinder website.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

