Austin FC signs nine-year MLS veteran striker Maxi Urruti

Give Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi an assist for the club’s latest free-agent acquisition.

El Tree signed veteran striker Maximiliano “Maxi” Urruti to a two-year deal Tuesday, giving it an experienced presence up top for arguably the first time in club history.

Urruti, who is from Argentina like Driussi and played for the Houston Dynamo last year, said he was drawn to Austin FC after conversations the two had when the Dynamo visited Austin Oct. 24.

“I keep track of the Argentina players in the league and we talked before and after that match,” Urruti said. “He said this was an amazing place to play, and I’m excited to be here and try to earn trophies with this group.”

Urruti, who turns 31 in February, will be entering his 10th year in the league.

He’s played with five different clubs previously, spending parts of three seasons with both Portland — where he won an MLS Cup in 2015 — and FC Dallas before a two-year stint in Montreal preceded his lone season in Houston.

For his MLS career, Urruti has 60 goals in 238 appearances, his best season coming in 2017 for FC Dallas when he found the back of the net 12 times.

“I like to play up top, and I’ve been in that position for a long time,” he said. “I play hard and give 100 percent. Scoring goals is enjoyable, but I play for the team and not for me. What’s most important is winning, not scoring goals.”

Going most of its inaugural season without a true striker, it was apparent Austin FC would be pursuing one in free agency this winter.

El Tree signed Moussa Djitté and McKinze Gaines for the role late last season, but neither could really get on the field until September.

The club left Gaines unprotected in the expansion draft, where he was poached by Charlotte FC with the first pick, leaving Austin FC again desperately thin at the position before Tuesday.

Assuming El Tree coach Josh Wolff plays only one striker, Djitté and Urruti look to be in a battle for the starting spot, but that could change depending on whether the club signs another striker or if Wolff changes tactics.

Urruti, whose dad played professionally in South America and Spain, started his career at Newell’s Old Boys in his hometown of Rosario.

He tallied 12 goals in 57 appearances there before signing with Toronto FC in August of 2013. The next month, he was traded to Portland.

During his time in the MLS, Urruti has played in the playoffs four times and the CONCACAF Champions League twice.

“Maxi is a winner with a proven history of scoring goals and creating chances,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a team release. “He’ll help us become more dynamic in the attacking third and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin.”

A green card holder, Urruti is a United States resident and will not occupy one of the international spots on Austin FC’s roster.

After playing in multiple places with a wide range of climates, Urruti said he’s glad to be staying in Texas, where — along with Driussi — he hopes to help Austin FC to the postseason.

“I love Texas,” he said. “I prefer the warm weather as it’s similar to Argentina. … Getting to the playoffs is important. This club has great fans and an exciting potential.”