Here's what Crocs gets with a $2.5 billion deal for an Italian casual shoe brand

By Greg Avery
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 18 hours ago
Crocs, the booming Colorado-based clog seller, aims to continue its growth magic with a new casual shoe brand....

NBC Miami

Crocs CEO Defends $2.5 Billion Hey Dude Acquisition as Shares Tumble

Some investors are not seeing the appeal in Crocs' multibillion-dollar deal to buy the casual shoemaker Hey Dude. Crocs CEO Andrew Rees argues the acquisition could lead to robust sales growth, especially in the U.S. Northeast and coastal urban regions. On Thursday morning, the retailer announced plans to acquire the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Crocs to buy footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc (CROX.O) said on Thursday it would buy privately owned footwear label Heydude for $2.5 billion, as the rubber clogs maker looks to cash in on the pandemic-led surge in demand for casual shoes. Consumers stuck at home during the lockdowns last year ditched dress...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Broomfield’s Crocs to purchase footwear brand Heydude in $2.5bn deal; shares dive 11%

Later this week, Crocs Inc., a two-decade old American shoe manufacturer headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, had told in a statement that its management board had agreed to purchase a privately-owned footwear brand Heydude in a $2.5 billion buyout deal, as the shoe maker appeared to be cashing in on a meteoric demand-surge of casual shoes amid pandemic-led restrictions.
BROOMFIELD, CO
pymnts

Consumer Surge in Casual Footwear Prompts Crocs to Buy Hey Dude for $2.5B

Crocs has said it plans to buy Hey Dude, a privately-owned footwear label, for the price of $2.5 billion, according to Reuters. The rubber clogs maker has been looking to get more money out of the pandemic-era demand for more casual shoes, with the lockdown period of 2020 seeing people exchange dress shoes for more comfortable alternatives.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Italian fashion brand Zegna gains in first day of trading after de-spacing deal

Italian fashion brand Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) rose about 8% in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction. SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition agreed in July to take Italian luxury clothing brand Ermenegildo Zegna Group public. Zegna completed its deal to go public though SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition on Friday after SPAC...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Crocs shares slide after announcing a $2.5 billion acquisition

Crocs says it will buy Hey Dude for $2.5 billion in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to complete next year in the first quarter. Shares of Crocs Inc are down roughly 15% on Thursday morning. Shares of Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) slid nearly 15% this morning after the...
BUSINESS
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Crocs makes its largest acquisition with $2.5B Heydude purchase

Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has inked a deal to acquire casual footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion, the Broomfield clog giant’s largest acquisition to date. The cash and stock deal is expected to close in early 2022, according to a disclosure filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

