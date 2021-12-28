Here's what Crocs gets with a $2.5 billion deal for an Italian casual shoe brand

Cyber Monday is here and with winter is headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your boot shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays.

SHOPPING ・ 29 DAYS AGO