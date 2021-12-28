ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Carrie Lynn Brown

stljewishlight.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many passed away at her home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Thornton, CO. To many, Carrie was also known affectionately as Kiki. Carrie was born at Jewish Hospital on October 24, 1970, in St Louis. Carrie began school...

stljewishlight.org

TribTown.com

Diana Lynn ‘Nanny’ Cardinal

Diana Lynn “Nanny” Cardinal, 68, North Vernon, died December 17, 2021. Funeral will 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Dove-Sharp &Rudicel Funeral Home, with visitation Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
NORTH VERNON, IN
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown SLAMS Kody: What a Lying Ass!

Christine Brown is done being a sister wife. But she's certainly not done trashing her former husband!. It makes sense -- Kody, as we've been seeing on Sister Wives, has been getting more and more unbearable as the years go on, and in the current season, his unpleasantness is truly off the charts.
TV & VIDEOS
WSJM

Pamela Teresa Williams

Pamela Teresa Williams, 71, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away on December 24, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Monday, December 27, 2021 3:56 PM.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
State
Colorado State
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
Person
Matt Ross
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
vernonrecord.com

Patsy Lynn Luttrell,

Patsy Lynn Luttrell, age 76, passed into heaven peacefully at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Vernon, Texas. “Pat” was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Maureen Luttrell and her sister, Mike Baker. She is survived by her two nephews, Chan Baker and Clay Baker, multiple cousins, and a host of friends.Born in Vernon, Texas on Dec. 29, 1944, Pat graduated from Vernon High School in 1963 and attended Hardin-Simmons University, where she received her Bachelor of Science in 1967. While attending college, she also served as the Youth Director for First Baptist Church, Vernon, and Recreation D.
VERNON, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Roxanne Lynn Duhon

Roxanne Lynn Duhon, 67, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Dec. 24, 2021. Roxanne was born on May 27, 1954, to Troupe and Georgie Hayes in Westlake, La. She enjoyed being around her family and her grandchildren. Roxanne graduated from Westlake High School. Those left to cherish her memory are...
SULPHUR, LA
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
houstonherald.com

TERESA ANN GAYER

Teresa Ann Gayer, age 57, daughter of Dewaine and Joyce (Daniel) Dunigan was born Sept. 14, 1964, at Houston, Mo. She passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 24, 2021, at home. Teresa gave her heart to the Lord at an early age at the Houston Assembly of God...
HOUSTON, MO
bowienewsonline.com

Mary LaVell Mitchell

BRIDGEPORT – The family of Mary LaVell Mitchell, 93, is deeply saddened to report her passing on Dec. 23, 2021 at her home of 48 years in Bridgeport, TX with daughters at her side. A funeral service for Mary will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the...
BRIDGEPORT, TX
jcpost.com

Sherri Rae Kohman

Sherri Rae Kohman, 68 of Abilene, KS, entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. She was born June 9, 1953 in Satanta, KS the daughter of Gale and Betty Jo (Unger) Young. She graduated...
ABILENE, KS
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Journal Review

Brooks Aaron Dillon

Brooks Aaron Dillon, a son, boarn at 7:34 a.m. Dec. 2 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Tyler and Kirstin (Townsend) Dillon, Crawfordsville At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. He was welcomed home by a sibling, Milo James Dillon. Maternal grandparents are Aaron and...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Sandusky Register

Shirley Irene Chicotel

HURON — Shirley Irene Chicotel, 84, of Huron, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing Facility. Born in the Little Italy section of town in 1937, Shirley’s sauce recipe was handed down from her mother, Reva, but with some later alterations, always over rigatoni, others thought it was a hint sweet like her big soul. Her meatballs were always the same size and tender rather than baked. Midwestern women like Shirley, back then who made good sauce, also made good chili and meatloaves. Shirley’s were, therefore, good too. For dessert, Shirley’s best was lemon meringue pie, but the Christmas cookies were nuts. She hated dirty dishes and liked bright coffee and Pepsi. Shirley’s 2016 rendition of Christmas in Dixie did not go viral but it might have.
HURON, OH
gasconadecountyrepublican.com

Jack David Lairmore

Kyle and Angela Lairmore of Owensville, wish to announce the birth of their son Jack David Lairmore, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Jack joins his fur- sisters Bella and Molly. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.
OWENSVILLE, MO

