WATCH: What do the Boston Celtics' bench players need to do to help the team?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Boston Celtics desperately need the younger shooters on the team to find a way to help the team whether they are called on to fill a big role or simply provide a little offensive punch off the bench.

And who better to size up what the Celtics ought to do to help that happen than one of the greatest microwave scorers in the modern history of the team, Eddie House? The former Boston marksman carved out a career in such a role with the Celtics, and he recently sat down with NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine and Adina Smith to offer his insight on how the Celtics’ youth can improve their game to fit the team’s needs.

He also talks about the effects of losing Jayson Tatum to the NBA’s health and safety protocol and the team’s season so far, so check out the clip embedded below to hear House’s views on his former team.

FanSided

Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics), Greg Monroe (Timberwolves) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Set To Return, Only Six Celtics Players Ruled Out For Wednesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are getting a few reinforcements for Wednesday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Only six players have been ruled out for the contest, which is a vast improvement for Boston during the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Compare that to last Friday, when 14 players were listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. A dozen of those players were in Health & Safety Protocol at the time. That number is now down to six. Unfortunately, star forward Jayson Tatum is among those six players and is set to miss his second...
CBS Boston

Woeful Celtics Nearly Make NBA History With 4-For-42 Night From Three-Point Range

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have had some really bad nights this season. Wednesday night’s loss against the Clippers was nearly historically bad. It’s not just that the Celtics lost to a severely undermanned Clippers team, a team they still should have beaten without the services of Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) and Marcus Smart (his biennial hand laceration injury). It’s that the Celtics were absolutely dreadful from beyond the arc, leading to a 91-82 defeat on their home floor. The Clippers B-Team played a heavy zone defense throughout Wednesday night’s contest, and nothing busts a zone like hitting a few from deep. But...
Bring Me The News

Wolves piece together team and beat Boston Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to be hit hard by the omicron variant but with eight players in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, some new faces stepped up and led a 108-103 victory over the Boston Celtics. The win had some familiar names as Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points and...
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This mock trade brings back starting PG and rebuilds bench

Even Boston Celtics news and analysis sites that tend to want the team to avoid making trades are starting to change their ways. The 2021-22 Cs are simply not good enough to win consistently. It simply doesn’t matter who their opponent is on any given night. They’re not good enough to win with the roster as it is currently constructed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Should the Boston Celtics blow it up after their ongoing inconsistent play?

Despite a major overhaul of the Boston Celtics’ front office, coaching staff, and several notable changes to their roster since seasons past, the team continues to languish as a .500 squad. With roughly half the season in the rear-view mirror and more than a season prior of such play to consider, is it time for a hard reset, or do the Celtics just need more time and smaller changes?
