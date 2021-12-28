ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st-and-10: Early firing period not a factor for Bears

By Mark Potash
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 18 hours ago
The Bears did not fire Matt Nagy on Monday to take advantage of a new NFL rule that allows teams with coaching vacancies to interview candidates from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season. No big deal for the Bears. The “early-firing period” is overrated...

