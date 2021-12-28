ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Functional Beverage Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Functional Beverage Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Functional Beverage market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks...

Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services Market 2022-2028. A New Market Study, Titled "Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting Services market offers an overview of the existing...
Global Test Liner Market Advancements To Watch Out For 2031 | Roxcel Thailand Ltd., Sathorn, PT. PAKERIN

Market research on most trending report Global “Test Liner” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Test Liner market state of affairs. The Test Liner marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Test Liner report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Test Liner Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
A Comprehensive Study Exploring Biometric-as-a Serivce (BaaS) Market | Key Players Fulcrum Biometrics, Aware, Nuance, Leidos, IriTech

Global Biometric-as-a Serivce (BaaS) Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Biometric-as-a Serivce (BaaS) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are NEC Group, Aware Inc, Nuance, Leidos, IriTech, Fulcrum Biometrics, Idemia, M2SYS, Smilepass, Certibio, BioID, Accenture & Phonexia.
Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market To Expand With Significant CAGR During 2021-2031 | Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), Ossila, Zeon Nano Technology Co. Ltd.

Market research on most trending report Global “Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes market state of affairs. The Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Konjac Gum Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Konson Konjac, Shanghai Brilliant Gum, Won Long Konjac

The Latest Released Konjac Gum market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Konjac Gum market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Konjac Gum market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Shanghai Brilliant Gum (BLG), Won Long Konjac, Konson Konjac, Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology, Ankang Longfei Konjac Foodstuff, Chongqing Tianbang Chemical & Avanscure Lifesciences.
Global LED Flip Chip Market Size Research Report 2022 Research, Forecast, Share, Size, Trends By || Lumileds, NiChia, Lextar (AU Optronics)

Global LED Flip Chip market looks into a report for investigation of the LED Flip Chip marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the LED Flip Chip market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the LED Flip Chip industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall LED Flip Chip market players.
304 Stainless Steel Market Swot Analysis by key players Fortune Hold Group, AK Steel, E. Jordan Brookes Company

The "Global 304 Stainless Steel Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2026" report has been added to HTF MI offering. Amid a recent slowing of demand, China commands a third of the global chemical market and is expected to maintain continued market and production growth in the years ahead for 304 Stainless Steel. Players need to consider shifting preferences among consumers who are increasingly focused on the environmental impact of the products they use. Some of them profiled in the study are Arcelor, thyssenkrupp, POSCO, YUSCO, Acerinox, Nippon Steel Corp., Fortune Hold Group, AK Steel, E. Jordan Brookes Company, Knight Precision Wire, NKS, United Performance Metals (UPM) (O'Neal), Sandmeyer Steel, Rolled Metal Products, O'Neal Steel & Penn Stainless.
Asset Tokenization Platforms Market May See a Big Move | PixelPlex, Kaleido's, Divistock

Latest released the research study on Global Asset Tokenization Platforms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Asset Tokenization Platforms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Asset Tokenization Platforms. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PixelPlex (United States), Kaleido's (United States), CloudFabrix Software Inc. (United States), ABT Capital Markets (Canada), Divistock (United States), Harbor Platform ( United States), Consensys (United States), Neufund (Germany), Tokensoft Inc. (United States), Blockchain App Factory (India) and BrickBlock (Germany).
Reverse Logistics Of Spare Part Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | United Parcel Service, DB Schenker, GSM Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Reverse Logistics Of Spare Part Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Reverse Logistics Of Spare Part Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Reverse Logistics Of Spare Part. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), C.H. Robinson (United States), United Parcel Service (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), D&K ENGINEERING (United States), GSM Systems (Indonesia), Flex Ltd. (Singapore) and Reverse Logistics Group (Switzerland).
Endpoint Security for Business Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants AVG Technologies, Sophos, Symantec, Intel Security

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Endpoint Security for Business Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [Anti-virus, URL Filtering, Application Control, Network Access Control], Applications [Large Enterprises, SMEs] & Key Players Such as Symantec Corporation, Intel Security (McAfee), Trend Micro Incorporated, AVG Technologies, Sophos, Kaspersky Labs, F-Secure, Eset, Panda Security & Bitdefender etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Endpoint Security for Business report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
Geology & Mine Planning Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Bentley, IBM, Hexagon Mining

Latest released the research study on Global Geology & Mine Planning Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Geology & Mine Planning Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Geology & Mine Planning Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are acQuire Technology Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia), Bentley (United Kingdom), Datamine (United Kingdom), Dassault Systemes (France), Deswik (Australia), Hexagon Mining Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Micromine (Australia), Maptek (Australia), RPMGlobal (Australia), Software AG (Germany) and SAP (Germany).
Global Anti-icing Fluid Market Revenue Predicted To Go Up By 2031 | Dow, BASF, Chevron

Market research on most trending report Global “Anti-icing Fluid” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Anti-icing Fluid market state of affairs. The Anti-icing Fluid marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Anti-icing Fluid report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Anti-icing Fluid Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
Digital Evidence Management Market Size to Grow by USD 2.65 billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital evidence management market potential difference will be USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The report has also identified the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. A comprehensive study of factors influencing the market growth positively and adversely will also be covered in this report.
47% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Hypochlorous Acid Market |Evolving Opportunities with Aditya Birla Group, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. & BASF SE |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 47% of the growth will originate from APAC for the hypochlorous acid market. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for hypochlorous acid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of commercial end-users in APAC is fueling the demand for surface disinfectants. This will facilitate the hypochlorous acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The hypochlorous acid market size is expected to increase by USD 19.02 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.09%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
Full Truckload (FTL) Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Full Truckload (FTL) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Full Truckload (FTL) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Full Truckload (FTL) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Taxi Booking Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Mobisoft, Codiant, RisingMax

Latest released the research study on Global Taxi Booking Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Taxi Booking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Taxi Booking Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Uber Technologies Ltd. (United States), AppDupe (India), FATbit Technologies (India), Mobisoft (United States), Space O Technologies (India), Octal IT solution (India), Codiant (United States), Enuke software (United States), RisingMax (United States) and Mindster (Aufait Technologies Pvt Ltd) (India).
Ad Serving Retargeting Platform Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Facebook, Google, Criteo

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Ad Serving Retargeting Platform Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
Emerging Display Technology Market to Register Growth of ~18.9%, See Why

Emerging Display Technology Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Emerging Display Technology Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ritdisplay, Samsung, Pioneer, Segme, EON Reality, Lyncee Tec, RealView Imaging, LEIA, Holoxica, Zebra Imaging, Ovizio Imaging Systems, Avegant, MicroVision etc.
Aviation Asset Tracking Software Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | Adveez, Ctrack, GSETrack

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Aviation Asset Tracking Software Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
Small Parcel Delivery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Amazon, DHL, 3PL Central

Latest released the research study on Global Small Parcel Delivery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Small Parcel Delivery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Small Parcel Delivery. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL (Germany), Amazon (United States), C. H. Robinson (United States), Hermès (France), Packlink (Spain), Posti Group (Finland), 3PL Central (United States), DTDC (India), Parcelforce Worldwide (United Kingdom) and Blue Dart Express (India).
