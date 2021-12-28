ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Gallahan announces end of holiday blanket drive for local animal shelters

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 18 hours ago

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R,C-Manchester) is announcing the end of his holiday blanket drive for shelter animals, during which over 1,000 blankets were collected. That amounted to over two trailer-loads of blankets donated to Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Ontario County.

“The outpouring of support for our shelter animals this holiday season from the residents of the 131st Assembly District has warmed my heart and given hope and comfort to hundreds of animals waiting to be adopted into loving homes,” said Gallahan. “I can’t thank Beverly Animal Shelter and Happy Tails Animal Shelter enough for partnering with me to make this project a reality, and for their help with the collection and distribution of the hundreds of generous donations we received for local animals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWRiR_0dXktNnd00
Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R,C-Manchester) unloads blankets collected for shelter animals during his holiday drive off of a trailer last week.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Phelps couple goes to work saving the historic Phelps Hotel

A Phelps couple wants to restore the historic Phelps Hotel to its previous glory. Greg Mayo told the Finger Lakes Times he was working on renovations to the nearby DeBaere Block and could see damage to the roof the hotel. So he and his partner, Phelps native Christy Howard bought the hotel. Howard once worked as a waitress at the hotel restaurant to pay her way through nursing school. She now works at Clifton Springs Hospital. The restaurant closed in 2019, yet its tables are fully set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, NY
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, NY
Ontario County, NY
Pets & Animals
Ontario County, NY
Government
Ontario County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Manchester, NY
Waterloo, NY
Society
Waterloo, NY
Government
County
Ontario County, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy