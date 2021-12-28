Gallahan announces end of holiday blanket drive for local animal shelters

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R,C-Manchester) is announcing the end of his holiday blanket drive for shelter animals, during which over 1,000 blankets were collected. That amounted to over two trailer-loads of blankets donated to Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Ontario County.

“The outpouring of support for our shelter animals this holiday season from the residents of the 131st Assembly District has warmed my heart and given hope and comfort to hundreds of animals waiting to be adopted into loving homes,” said Gallahan. “I can’t thank Beverly Animal Shelter and Happy Tails Animal Shelter enough for partnering with me to make this project a reality, and for their help with the collection and distribution of the hundreds of generous donations we received for local animals.”

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan (R,C-Manchester) unloads blankets collected for shelter animals during his holiday drive off of a trailer last week.

