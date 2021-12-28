ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Was Some Postgame Drama Between Auburn, Houston

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t enough for Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen to beat Auburn in this afternoon’s Birmingham Bowl. He had to make sure to leave his mark postgame as well. According to WBRC’s Lynden Blake, Holgorsen had the second postgame press conference slot, following up...

AL.com

Everything Bryan Harsin said after Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl loss

Auburn couldn’t shake its late-season slide, coming up short in the Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston, 17-13, on Tuesday afternoon. It was Auburn’s fifth straight loss to close the book on Year 1 of the Bryan Harsin era, which ended with a 6-7 record and the program’s first losing record since the dubious 2012 campaign. The Tigers were unable to finish against the Cougars, going scoreless in the fourth after staking their first lead of the game late in the third quarter as they watched Houston storm ahead inside the games final few minutes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Targeting penalties cost Auburn in loss against No. 20 Houston

Senior safety Smoke Monday’s career ended a quarter early during Auburn’s 17-13 loss on Tuesday in the Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston at Protective Stadium. Monday got ejected for targeting while attempting to block after an interception by Nehemiah Pritchett against game MVP Clayton Tune. Pritchett caught the ball at the Houston 37-yard-line. He got a 15-yard return negated by the penalty against Monday.
HOUSTON, AL
ESPN

Houston aiming for 12th win; Auburn seeking to stop skid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- — Houston is trying to join the two other teams in program history to reach 12 wins in a season. Auburn (6-6) is hoping to avoid a different kind of milestone in Tuesday's Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium, which opened in October a couple of hours from campus: ending a season with five straight losses for the first time in 71 years.
AUBURN, AL
papercitymag.com

SEC Proven — Dana Holgorsen’s UH Team Proves It’s Tougher Than a Motivated Big Time Foe, Setting Up a Monster 2022

Dana Holgorsen and his UH football players enjoyed a confetti party after the Birmingham Bowl win. (@UHCougarFB) Dana Holgorsen gets a Vulcan to hang out with him in the backyard, a fitting perch for a Roman God and the most interesting trophy of college football’s bowl season. Clayton Tune gets a win to build on as he prepares to come back as the rare fourth year college starting quarterback. And potential recruits get more evidence that the University of Houston can play with anybody, including an SEC program with endless resources.
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn vs. Houston: 5 reasons the Tigers will win the Birmingham Bowl

Auburn may have limped into its bowl game, but there are plenty of reasons why the Tigers can end the season on a good note. First-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin can’t be happy with the way his inaugural season ended. The Tigers lost 4 consecutive games to end the regular season, and in about every painful way that one could imagine. There was a devastating comeback defeat, a one-sided loss to an underdog and another collapse against Auburn’s archrival, Alabama, that could have changed the entire tenor of college football’s postseason as well as Auburn’s bowl fate. With all of that, Auburn finished the season 6-6 and 3-5 in the SEC. Because of that last month, Auburn got a bus trip to the Birmingham Bowl against Houston instead of a flight to a sunny bowl destination against an opponent with much more cache.
AUBURN, AL
College Media Network

Holgorsen: 2021 season a stepping stone for future of UH football program

Besides those within the walls of the Houston locker room, the 2021 Cougars football team had been heavily doubted, as general consensus that another year full of losing was in store in the program’s third year under head coach Dana Holgorsen. After allowing 31 unanswered second-half points in a...
HOUSTON, TX
