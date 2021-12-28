ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owls Head, ME

Maine Coast Heritage Trust acquires another island

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 hours ago

OWLS HEAD, Maine (AP) — The Maine Coast Heritage Trust has purchased an 59-acre island, which will be open to the public and protected from development.

Sheep Island, which is located off Owls Head in Penobscot Bay, was placed on the market last year and could’ve been become a private island if it had been purchased.

Earlier this month, the trust announced that it acquired Sheep Island for $1.6 million. It also raised an additional $300,000 for stewardship expenses.

Sheep Island is the third island off Owls Head owned and managed by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

“All of these conservation projects together have made this an incredible part of the coast to explore,” said Amanda Devine from the trust.

Other recently announced island acquisitions by the Topsham-based trust include Little Whaleboat West, Nate and Tuck, all of which are in Casco Bay.

